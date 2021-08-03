9 Adorably Tiny Cottages That Are Perfect For A New Jersey Vacation

Vacation doesn’t always have to mean lavish, large accommodations. Sure, that can be really nice, but sometimes when you’re looking for a place to stay, you’d like to find something more homey and affordable.

Well, how about these adorably tiny cottages in New Jersey? They might be lacking in size, but they make up for it with their charm and beauty. Located in the woods, by the beach, and even in a city, these little houses make excellent vacation homes.

1. Stay in this cute cottage in Cape May.

2. This 100-year-old beach cottage seems perfect for a vacation.

3. You can actually fit six people in this Cape May home.

4. Enjoy the woods in this small home.

5. This is another great spot for a woods vacation.

6. This tiny cottage in Cape May is so charming!

7. Hang at the tiki bar at this tiny home!

8. Looking for a city vacation? This tiny house is in Jersey City.

9. You get both camping and beach at this Ocean City rental.

You can fit four people here! Plus, we love the front porch.We love the idea of being so close to the ocean! It's right on Monmouth Beach.There is a porch and an outdoor fire ring for summer nights.Located in Montague Township, you'll be right near great hiking and the Delaware River.This cottage in Liberty might be small, but you'll have 13 acres all to yourself here.It was built in the early 20th century and retains some vintage touches.This cottage seems perfect for beach days.The backyard is so beautiful, as is the interior.We love all the outdoor chairs and the fire ring -- perfect for a night under the stars.

Which home do you want to stay in for your next vacation?

