Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Only In New Jersey

9 Adorably Tiny Cottages That Are Perfect For A New Jersey Vacation

By Rebecca
Posted by 
Only In New Jersey
Only In New Jersey
 4 days ago

Vacation doesn’t always have to mean lavish, large accommodations. Sure, that can be really nice, but sometimes when you’re looking for a place to stay, you’d like to find something more homey and affordable.

Well, how about these adorably tiny cottages in New Jersey? They might be lacking in size, but they make up for it with their charm and beauty. Located in the woods, by the beach, and even in a city, these little houses make excellent vacation homes.

1. Stay in this cute cottage in Cape May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0inz3X_0bG3Dasd00
Airbnb
You can fit four people here! Plus, we love the front porch.

2. This 100-year-old beach cottage seems perfect for a vacation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JzIkW_0bG3Dasd00
Airbnb
We love the idea of being so close to the ocean! It's right on Monmouth Beach.

3. You can actually fit six people in this Cape May home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XKmj_0bG3Dasd00
Airbnb
There is a porch and an outdoor fire ring for summer nights.

4. Enjoy the woods in this small home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20RamA_0bG3Dasd00
Airbnb
Located in Montague Township, you'll be right near great hiking and the Delaware River.

5. This is another great spot for a woods vacation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=222jM5_0bG3Dasd00
Airbnb
This cottage in Liberty might be small, but you'll have 13 acres all to yourself here.

6. This tiny cottage in Cape May is so charming!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vf3t_0bG3Dasd00
Airbnb
It was built in the early 20th century and retains some vintage touches.

7. Hang at the tiki bar at this tiny home!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tgKQ_0bG3Dasd00
Airbnb
This cottage seems perfect for beach days.

8. Looking for a city vacation? This tiny house is in Jersey City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DY5L1_0bG3Dasd00
Airbnb
The backyard is so beautiful, as is the interior.

9. You get both camping and beach at this Ocean City rental.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZ8Rg_0bG3Dasd00
Airbnb
We love all the outdoor chairs and the fire ring -- perfect for a night under the stars.

Which home do you want to stay in for your next vacation?

The post 9 Adorably Tiny Cottages That Are Perfect For A New Jersey Vacation appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Only In New Jersey

Only In New Jersey

3K+
Followers
332
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In New Jersey is for people who LOVE the Garden State. We publish one New Jersey article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey#Cottages#Airbnb#Camping
Related
TravelPosted by
Only In New Jersey

There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden New Jersey Spots

New Jersey is a dream summer destination: Who hasn’t heard of the Jersey Shore, after all? Of course, New Jersey’s amazing summer spots also have a downside — the popularity can be overwhelming. Luckily, we’ve rounded up some lesser-known spots to visit this summer in New Jersey. Which place do you want to visit most? The post There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden New Jersey Spots appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maplewood, NJPosted by
Only In New Jersey

It’s Official: New Jersey’s Very Own Maplewood Is One Of The Country’s Coolest Small Towns To Visit This Year

New Jersey is home to many, many cool small towns and suburbs. One in particular, though, recently received national attention. Matador Network recently named the coolest small towns to visit in the United States this year, and Maplewood, New Jersey made the list. Located about 45 minutes from New York City, Maplewood is certainly deserving of the honor! Here’s why.
PoliticsPosted by
Only In New Jersey

13 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In New Jersey In The Early 1900s

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the country — after all, it’s one of the original 13 colonies. However, it can be hard to visualize the Jersey of years past. That’s why we’ve collected some photos and pictures from the early 1900s to show what life in New Jersey was like back […] The post 13 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In New Jersey In The Early 1900s appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In New Jersey

7 Amazing Treetop Adventures You Can Only Have In New Jersey

Looking for an activity that’ll get your heart pumping and your adrenaline going? Well, we have good news: New Jersey has plenty of those. Some of our favorite adventures in New Jersey actually take place in the trees. Up in the canopy of the state’s forests, there are so many fun and intriguing activities to try: ziplines, aerial obstacle courses, rope courses, and more. Here are some of the best treetop adventures in New Jersey:
Ridgewood, NJPosted by
Only In New Jersey

Eat Inside A Former Bank Vault When You Dine At Felina In New Jersey

New Jersey has a plethora of amazing restaurants, which is both a good thing and a bad thing: Sure, there is always great food, but it can be hard to decide where to eat! If you’re struggling to choose where to dine this week, though, we have an amazing option for you: Felina, which used […] The post Eat Inside A Former Bank Vault When You Dine At Felina In New Jersey appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In New Jersey

Most People Have No Idea Why This Lone Grave Sits In A New Jersey Parking Lot

History abounds in the Garden State and we have quite a few historically significant sites in New Jersey. Some of our past is less than pleasant, but New Jersey events and innovations have also changed the world for the better. We were home to the nation’s first Native American reservation (established in 1758 in Shamong), […] The post Most People Have No Idea Why This Lone Grave Sits In A New Jersey Parking Lot appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In New Jersey

Take This Road Trip Through New Jersey’s Most Picturesque Small Towns For A Charming Experience

New Jersey has so many charming small towns, some of which stand out for their scenic beauty. Enjoy several at once with this picturesque road trip through the Garden State’s most winsome small towns. You’ll find indoor and outdoor activities, shops, and restaurants along the way – there’s something for everyone here. So what are […] The post Take This Road Trip Through New Jersey’s Most Picturesque Small Towns For A Charming Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In New Jersey

4 Incredible New Jersey Day Trips You Can Take By Train

Life is about the journey, not the destination. And there’s simply no better way to enjoy the journey than aboard a passenger train! Happily, New Jersey has many options when it comes to epic train day trips. So before you search for “train day trips near me in New Jersey,” check out the following list […] The post 4 Incredible New Jersey Day Trips You Can Take By Train appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In New Jersey

Take A Ride On The Longest Zipline In New Jersey At Mountain Creek

Looking for a fun, unique activity the whole family will enjoy in New Jersey? One activity that’s usually a hit is ziplining. It’s guaranteed to get your adrenaline going and your heart racing — in a good way. We’d recommend trying out the ziplines available at Mountain Creek, a ski resort in New Jersey. Here’s […] The post Take A Ride On The Longest Zipline In New Jersey At Mountain Creek appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In New Jersey

The Pleasant Valley Family Campground May Just Be The Disneyland Of New Jersey Campgrounds

Ready to get in touch with New Jersey’s nature? One of the best places to do that is at Pleasant Valley Family Campground. This RV resort is such a fun, enjoyable place to camp and is good for the whole family. It’s basically the Disneyland of New Jersey campgrounds! Camp sites do fill up during […] The post The Pleasant Valley Family Campground May Just Be The Disneyland Of New Jersey Campgrounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
Posted by
Only In New Jersey

7 Places In New Jersey That Are Like A Caribbean Paradise In The Summer

It’s the summer, and that means it’s the season of vacation. Everybody has a vacation wish list, and one common destination? The Caribbean. After all, there is white sand, clear blue water, and plenty of sun down there! But let’s face it: We don’t all have the funds or the time to get to an […] The post 7 Places In New Jersey That Are Like A Caribbean Paradise In The Summer appeared first on Only In Your State.
Posted by
Only In New Jersey

New Jersey’s First Indoor Nerf Gun Arena Is Just As Much Fun As It Sounds

One of the best parts about living in New Jersey is that it’s a great place to raise a kid. Not only are the school systems great, but there are so many fun and engaging activities for kids to explore here. One exciting activity that’s just come to New Jersey? An indoor Nerf gun arena. […] The post New Jersey’s First Indoor Nerf Gun Arena Is Just As Much Fun As It Sounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
Posted by
Only In New Jersey

Here Are 7 Kinds Of Sharks You May Find Swimming Off The Jersey Shore

New Jersey has a long history with sharks. Over 100 years ago, a series of shark attacks occurred along the beaches, and four people died. This shocking event was later immortalized forever in the movie “Jaws.” Of course, while you don’t want to get in a shark’s way, shark attacks are few and far between, […] The post Here Are 7 Kinds Of Sharks You May Find Swimming Off The Jersey Shore appeared first on Only In Your State.
Posted by
Only In New Jersey

Wake Up To Panoramic Ocean Views At This Charmingly Unique New Jersey Rental

New Jersey is a state that attracts a lot of visitors. It’s easy to see why! After all, the state boasts fantastic beaches, lively towns, and plenty of things to do, like amusement parks, hiking trails, interesting restaurants, and more. It’s so nice sometimes New Jersey residents themselves like to take a staycation in the […] The post Wake Up To Panoramic Ocean Views At This Charmingly Unique New Jersey Rental appeared first on Only In Your State.
WildlifePosted by
Only In New Jersey

A 1,400-Pound Great White Shark Has Been Spotted Off The Jersey Shore

Sharks are regularly spotted off the Jersey Shore. There are so many different breeds that call the Atlantic Ocean home, after all! And even though New Jersey is actually where the shark attacks that inspired “Jaws” occurred, sharks are hardly ever a threat to New Jersey beach days. One utterly massive shark, though, was recently […] The post A 1,400-Pound Great White Shark Has Been Spotted Off The Jersey Shore appeared first on Only In Your State.
SciencePosted by
Only In New Jersey

Don’t Miss The Opportunity To Spot Whales Off The Shore Of New Jersey

Whales are some of the most mysterious and elusive creatures in the world. There is no denying it’s awe-inspiring to see one in the wild, but it can be difficult to know where to look. After all, you probably have to travel somewhere to see one, right? Well, no – you can see them right […] The post Don’t Miss The Opportunity To Spot Whales Off The Shore Of New Jersey appeared first on Only In Your State.
PoliticsPosted by
Only In New Jersey

The Country’s Longest-Running Weekly Rodeo Is In New Jersey, And You Can See It This Summer

New Jersey feels as far from the world of cowboys and Westerns as you can get. However, that doesn’t mean you can find a slice of frontier fun in the state. In fact, the longest-running weekly rodeo in America, established all the way back in 1929, can be found in New Jersey, and it’s such […] The post The Country’s Longest-Running Weekly Rodeo Is In New Jersey, And You Can See It This Summer appeared first on Only In Your State.
Ocean City, NJPosted by
Only In New Jersey

According To A Recent Poll Of New Jerseyans, This Is The Best Beach On The Jersey Shore

It’s no secret that New Jersey is home to a lot of fabulous beaches. There are way too many options when it comes to picking out where to go for a beach day, but it turns out New Jerseyans themselves have a consistent consensus on the best beach in the state: It’s Ocean City, according […] The post According To A Recent Poll Of New Jerseyans, This Is The Best Beach On The Jersey Shore appeared first on Only In Your State.
Posted by
Only In New Jersey

A New Jersey Butcher Shop Has Completely Reinvented The Hot Dog, And It’s Delicious

Summer is upon us, and that means we’re indulging in our favorite summer treats. One of the most classic foods this time of year is, of course, the hot dog. However, one beloved butcher shop in New Jersey is totally changing hot dogs as we know it with its unique new invention. And reminder: Rastelli’s […] The post A New Jersey Butcher Shop Has Completely Reinvented The Hot Dog, And It’s Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy