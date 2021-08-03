Dixon: Farmers could conserve more water

Arizona and California have plenty of water, but only if we use it wisely. This water shortage is as real as it gets, and if we don’t do something about it right now, you better believe in the very near future you will see huge water rations and home water bills reaching as high as $250 monthly. Just because you are not a farmer doesn’t mean that you will be exempt from the water rationing and the high cost that shortages bring. Small businesses, homes and others, in reality meaning everyone, will be affected one way or the other.