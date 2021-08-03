Cancel
Tremendous Traffic Increase for FRAPORT Airports

By Juergen T Steinmetz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Fraport again achieved a positive Group result (net profit) in the reporting period – supported by rising demand and reduced costs, as well as a pandemic compensation payment from the government. Fraport Group Interim Report – First Half 2021:

