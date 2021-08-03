Tremendous Traffic Increase for FRAPORT Airports

The business performance of the Fraport global airport company continued to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic during the first six months of 2021. Following a weak first quarter, traffic figures markedly picked up again in the second quarter of 2021 across all of the Group’s airports worldwide. For the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Fraport again achieved a positive Group result (net profit) in the reporting period – supported by rising demand and reduced costs, as well as a pandemic compensation payment from the government.