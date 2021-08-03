Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Amazon Rolls Out Alexa Soap Dispenser That Can Play Music To Time Handwashing

By Ell Ko
Design Taxi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHandwashing has shot to the top of our radars as one of the most important things that life has to offer, all thanks to the pandemic. The CDC recommends that 20 seconds will do the job, so Amazon has decided to make counting those seconds even easier with its quietly released Smart Soap Dispenser.

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soap Dispenser#Wash Hands#Amazon Handwashing#Cdc#Echo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser has a 20-second timer and works with a compatible Echo device

Wash your hands the proper way with help from the Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser. This automatic soap dispenser has a 20-second timer that lights up as you lather, letting you wash your hands according to the CDC’s guidelines. The cool part is, you can use this bathroom gadget with a compatible Echo device to create an Alexa routine. So you can even play songs, laugh at a new joke, and more while you soap up. Also, you can control the quantity of soap depending on how far you place your hands from the nozzle. In fact, there are 3 different amounts of soap that dispense. What’s more, the battery lasts up to 3 months on a single charge, so you get plenty of worry-free use. Finally, this smart home gadget has sustainability in mind as it boasts 39% post-consumer recycled plastics.
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Amazon Is Selling a Touchless Soap Dispenser That Times How Long You Scrub (and Connects to Alexa Devices)

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. There's a slew of things that would have baffled people in 2019 but make sense in 2021. Words like quarantining, social distancing, and getting vaxxed have dominated the lexicon over the past year, and wearing face masks outside of an operating room is totally normal. So it's not surprising that Amazon's latest smart device isn't a robot TV or a mind-reading earbud but an automatic soap dispenser.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Today’s top deals: $65 foldable 2K camera drone, insane air fryer deal, $35 Echo Dot, $22 kitchen gadget, $23 earbuds, more

If you thought yesterday’s top deals roundup was impressive, just wait until you see what’s in store on Thursday. We dug up so many impressive Amazon deals and other sales, you won’t know what hit you. Many of these deals are set to expire soon though, which means you’ll need to move quickly. The last thing you want to do is miss out on saving a bunch of money! Today’s deals include a best-selling camera drone, Amazon’s best air fryer deal ever, Apple Watches, Windows laptops, and more Here are some highlights: The incredible Elfin Mini 2K camera drone that folds up as...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox smart assistant setup guide — Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

If you’re a user of smart assistants around your home for making day-to-day life a little more convenient, you might be wanting to bring your console into the fold — which you can, due to the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One being smart devices. The consoles are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant — sorry Cortana, but you are the weakest link — to open up a new way of communicating with your console using the power of your voice.
ElectronicsLifehacker

How to Change Alexa's Voice on Amazon Echo, Finally

Since its inception, Amazon Echo has featured a titular, feminine voice that became the identity that we all associate with the voice assistant. After all these years, Amazon is finally letting users try out a new, masculine voice. Plus, you can even try out celebrity voices like Samuel L. Jackson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Melissa McCarthy (but that comes with a $5 fee).
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

What is Amazon Kids on Alexa, and how do I turn it on?

The best smart speakers can be a handy tool for children - from helping them with their homework to letting them chat to family and friends and even listen to their favorite music and audiobooks. The inbuilt voice assistants are great for education and keeping the kids amused, but there’s...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Toshiba Alexa TVs get streaming upgrade with Twitch and Amazon Music apps

Toshiba smart TVs in the UK have got the Twitch app, as well as Amazon Music – ideal for Alexa compatible models. Both Twitch and Amazon Music have now come to all Toshiba TV models, including Android TV sets and those that come with Alexa built-in. So anyone with the UA2B, UK4B, UL20, or WK3C will now be able to enjoy a host of different streaming benefits on their budget screen.
TechnologyAFTVnews

Alexa routines can now be launched with multiple phrases

Alexa routines have gained a small but useful new feature. When creating an Alexa routine that is launched by a custom phrase, it is now possible to add additional phrases that can launch the same routine. Prior to this change, each routine could only be launched by a single phrase. Now you can add up to 7 different phrases to each Alexa routine. This allows you to add variations of the main phrase, in case you or someone in your household is prone to forget the exact wording needed. It also lets you add some fun alternative phrases without losing the ability to use simpler phrases for launching Alexa routines.
Electronicsnewsbrig.com

This $55 Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser is dumber than a box of rocks

Not everything needs Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Case in point is Amazon’s new Smart Soap Dispenser, the latest let’s-stick-a-chip-in-it replacement for ordinary objects. And because it’s made by Amazon, it’s design to be paired with an Echo speaker to run Alexa routines. Why? Well, according to Amazon, it’s to “automatically play...
ElectronicsApartment Therapy

Amazon Just Launched a New Smart Soap Dispenser that Counts Down Your Wash Time (So You Don’t Have To)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Starting today, you can get your hands squeaky clean with the latest in Amazon’s smart home devices line. The brand-new wireless Smart Soap Dispenser encompasses everything we love about auto soap dispensers, but has even more features relevant to present-day needs for a stylishly future-forward approach to washing your hands.
ScienceEngadget

Amazon made a $55 soap dispenser that reminds you to wash for 20 seconds

Amazon has quietly introduced a new Smart Soap Dispenser that works with its Alexa voice-activated assistant. Spotted by AFTVnews, the gadget includes a set of 10 LED lights that will count down as you wash your hands for the 20 seconds recommended by the CDC to keep germs and harmful bacteria away.
Technologyhowtogeek.com

How to Schedule Lights with Amazon Alexa

With Alexa Routines, you can schedule your lights to turn on and off, change brightness, and change colors. You can even create schedules for your lights to run on specific days and times. Today, we’ll show you how. Which Lights Can You Schedule with Alexa?. Not sure whether your lights...
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

Google Maps and Amazon Alexa get new iOS widgets

Google maps and Amazon Alexa apps on iOS have gotten new widgets that make it easier to access various functions within the apps. Google Maps app has two new widgets, while Alexa has just one which is just a shortcut to the smart assistant. Here’s our look at the new...
Electronicstechbargains.com

LC-dolida Bluetooth Wireless Sleep Mask $12.99

Amazon has the LC-dolida Bluetooth Wireless Sleep Mask for a low $12.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "50YWALG8" (Exp 8/10). This is originally $25.99, so you save 50% off list price. Effectively blocking light from entering, prevent light leakage. 3D contours enable your eyes to move freely. 2 Hours Quick...
Environmentmakeuseof.com

Amazon Rolls Out New Fulfilment Programmes in Bid to Reduce Waste

Amazon is introducing two new programmes to resolve its epidemic issues with returned items. The new Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) programmes will theoretically make it easier for businesses using Amazon as a fulfilment platform to process and resell returned products, as well as to overstock products without fear of destruction.
RetailDesign Taxi

Amazon Is Paying You For Your Palm Print, Supposedly Worth $10

Many of us are aware that most apps we use track our data. Be it our shopping habits or user demographics, companies sift through the information we allow them to access, even selling it on to third parties after. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that companies are interested in a new frontier of data: biometrics.
Electronicsgonomad.com

Summer Fun with Cool New Gadgets and Gifts

Don’t you love the smell of new electronics? Here are some battery and plug-in gadgets that we’ve recently tested that made our cut. If you have products you think should be reviewed here, please send us email or send us a sample. Beef Up Your Wi-Fi Signal with Fusion2Go!. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy