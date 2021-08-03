Amazon Rolls Out Alexa Soap Dispenser That Can Play Music To Time Handwashing

Wash your hands the proper way with help from the Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser. This automatic soap dispenser has a 20-second timer that lights up as you lather, letting you wash your hands according to the CDC’s guidelines. The cool part is, you can use this bathroom gadget with a compatible Echo device to create an Alexa routine. So you can even play songs, laugh at a new joke, and more while you soap up. Also, you can control the quantity of soap depending on how far you place your hands from the nozzle. In fact, there are 3 different amounts of soap that dispense. What’s more, the battery lasts up to 3 months on a single charge, so you get plenty of worry-free use. Finally, this smart home gadget has sustainability in mind as it boasts 39% post-consumer recycled plastics.