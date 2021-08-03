Live Well: Peace, chaos can arise in unexpected places

I have a framed, now slightly fading, photograph in a bookcase at my High Point Community Foundation office that was taken over 19 years ago. It’s a captured memory of a U-10 PSA Soccer Team I once coached and my boys are holding tiny trophies in their hands as they bask in the glow of a tournament win. From time to time, I will take a moment to pick it up and examine my young victorious team and remember. I am always captivated by their youthful exuberance and pride. I can still go from boy to boy and recall their names, the positions they played and their quirky, developing personalities. They are smiling, frozen in time, forever captured in a suspension of accomplishment and promise. The image is endearing and you cannot help but love them.