Nifty Realty Index Has Been on an Upswing in 2021; Realty Stocks Up 26-95%

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Real estate stocks have discovered their mojo in 2021. The Nifty Realty is up 32% this year, and 18% in the last one month, closing at 417.75 on August 3. The index had been consolidating between 263 and 300 from July 2017 to December 31, 2019 when it closed at 299. It moved up 329 in Jan 2020 but then fell to 163 in May 2020. It recovered to its pre-pandemic level by December 2020 and has been on an upswing since then.

#Real Estate#Oberoi Realty#Retail Investors#Investing Com#The Nifty Realty#Inbf#Inrl#Sobha Developers Ltd#Sobh#Dlf Ltd Lrb#Rs 351#Brigade Enterprises Ltd#Oebo#Rs 744#Knight Frank
