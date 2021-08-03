Cancel
Nifty Likely to Follow Global Markets and Open Sober Today

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Global cues indicate a flat to lower opening for the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex 30 today. Nifty 50 Futures in Singapore are trading lower by 0.24% indicating a sober opening for the markets. After yesterday’s steady show, the 15,900 mark might be a possibility for Nifty today....

Stocksinvesting.com

Growth Stocks: 2 Potential 10-Baggers to Buy Right Now

Investors looking for growth certainly have a number of high-quality options to choose from today. However, in Canada, many of the best growth stocks are either too richly valued for some investors, or fall too far along the risk spectrum for many to consider. That said, there are a few...
Stocksinvesting.com

Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead

Investing.com -- Against a background of a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic the main U.S. economic data in the coming week will be the reports on consumer and producer price inflation. Investors are watching closely for clues on how soon the Federal Reserve may start scaling back stimulus. There are also several Fed officials slated to speak during the coming week and their comments could help clarify the Fed’s position on tapering. Earnings will continue but will be fewer in number as earnings season winds down. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is hovering near two-month highs and the UK is to release data on second quarter growth. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.
Marketskfgo.com

Asia stocks spooked by sudden slide in gold

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares wobbled on Monday amid sharp losses in gold and oil prices, while the dollar held near four-month highs after an upbeat U.S. jobs report lifted bond yields. Sentiment was shaken by a sudden dive in gold as a break of $1,750 triggered stop loss sales...
Stocksinvesting.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Berkshire Hathaway, Alibaba

Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Friday, with the benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average rising to new records after a stronger-than-expected jobs report fueled investor risk appetite. This week we'll have another batch of notable earnings reports from companies like Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), Coinbase...
Stocksseattleindian.com

Markets at new highs may lead to increased volatility

Markets were on a roll and they finally broke out of the resistance zone last week. Not only did they break out, but they did it in style. BSESENSEX gained a massive 1,690.88 points or 3.22 per cent to close at 54,277.72 points while NIFTY gained 475.15 points or 3.01 per cent to close at 16,238.20 points. The broader market saw BSE100, BSE200 and BSE500 gain 2.75 per cent, 2.43 per cent and 2.16 per cent respectively. BSEMIDCAP was up 0.51 per cent while BSESMALLCAP was up 0.07 per cent. In just supporting the gains mentioned above, there were no sectoral losers in the indices. While the top sectoral gainer was BSEBANKEX which gained 3.93 per cent the one to gain the least was BSECAP GOODS which gained a mere 0.47 per cent.
Stocksinvesting.com

Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.04%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the Biomed, Banking and Technology sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 added 0.04%. The best performers of the session on the TA 35 were Nova (TASE:NVMI), which rose 3.74%...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

The search for top TSX stocks to load up on for the long-term is always on. For investors with an RRSP or brokerage account, they intend to use for retirement, planning today for one’s capital needs decades down the road is a smart idea. However, picking stocks that can not...
Stocksactionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Aussie Seems To Have Paused Above 0.7290

Dow has risen but has to rise past 35250 from here to strengthen the bullish case of seeing 36000 on the upside. DAX is at the upper end of its 15200-15800 range and needs to see if it is breaking the range of the upside or is going to fall-back and retain the range for some more time. Shanghai is consolidating in a narrow range and looks mixed in the near-term. Nikkei is closed today. Sensex and Nifty have declined on Friday but have strong supports that can limit the downside and keep the broader bullish view intact..
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Down, Investors Digest U.S. and Chinese Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Monday morning as the latest U.S. jobs report continued to fuel bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin asset tapering sooner than expected. China’s Shanghai Composite inched up 0.06% while the Shenzhen Component was down 0.30% by 9:41 PM ET...
Yuan rebounds from week low as investors unwind dollar bets

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced on Monday from its lowest in more than a week against the dollar, as some investors took profit from their long dollar positions after strong U.S. jobs data. The dollar climbed against major peers, as a jump in U.S. payrolls prompted traders to position for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Strength in the greenback dragged the central bank's daily yuan guidance rate lower. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4840 per dollar, 215 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4625, the weakest since July 29. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4769 at midday, 76 pips firmer than the previous late session close. It touched a low of 6.4880 on Friday, the weakest level since July 29. Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai, sees the dollar index trading narrowly after U.S. non-farm payrolls as the market was still unclear when the Federal Reserve would announce tapering of pandemic stimulus. Sun maintained his forecast for the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar for the near time, with some upside risks to the Chinese currency. Several currency traders attributed the bounce in the yuan on Monday morning to profit-taking orders on dollars from some corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts. Meanwhile, the market's focus was starting to switch to Fed officials' comments at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month and Beijing's signals on policy after recent data pointed to an economic slowdown in China. Some analysts believe a Fed tapering could restrain China's monetary easing. Although markets have not reached a consensus on the yuan's outlook, Fed tapering could boost the dollar and pile pressure on the yuan. Monetary easing in China may add more downside risks and trigger capital outflows, a trader at a Chinese bank said. China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, data showed, but export growth unexpectedly slowed last month following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. "Taking the virus spread in China into account and softening overseas exports demand, China growth momentum is subjected to downside bias and the PBOC-Fed monetary policy divergence will probably pressure the RMB exchange rate, in our view," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.8, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4757 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.484 6.4625 -0.33% Spot yuan 6.4769 6.4845 0.12% Divergence from -0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.79% Spot change since 2005 27.78% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.55 98.42 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.8 92.871 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4757 0.02% * Offshore 6.6509 -2.51% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Stock Futures Start the Week Flat

Investing.com - U.S futures remained little changed near record highs in early APAC deals Monday as strong jobs data boosted prospects of a robust economic recovery, while a rise in long term bond yields pushed investors away from growth stocks. In addition, U.S. President Joe Biden’s US$1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package continues to move through the Senate while pressure for fresh debt-ceiling negotiations mount after the 2019 deal expired last month.
Stockshoustonmirror.com

Equity indices trade higher, FMCG and IT stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices gained marginally during early hours on Monday amid mixed global cues with IT stocks witnessing buying interest. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 220 points or 0.41 per cent at 54,498 while the Nifty 50 ticked higher...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Down, Strong U.S. Jobs Report Fan Fears of Fed Asset Tapering

Investing.com – Gold was down on Monday morning in Asia, after sliding as much as 4.4% to a more than four-month low. Strong U.S. jobs data increased fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike interest rates and begin asset tapering earlier than expected. Gold futures fell 1.19% to $1,742.10...
European stocks mixed as commodities slide

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Aug 9 (Reuters) - European stocks were mixed in early trading on Monday, as a fall in commodity prices weighed on UK’s blue-chip index, while other regional indexes stayed near their recent highs with earnings season winding down.
Stocksinvesting.com

The ETF Portfolio Strategist: Bonds Take A Hit On U.S. Payrolls Surprise

Too soon to say, but the trend continues to look encouraging, at least relative to the downside bias in the month through mid-July. The iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSE:IJR) rose for a third straight week through Friday’s close, posting a solid 1.1% gain. The increase topped our 16-fund opportunity set for a second week.
StocksTribTown.com

Global stock markets mixed ahead of US jobs report

BEIJING — Global stock markets were mixed Friday as investors watched for U.S. jobs data for an update on how coronavirus flareups are affecting the world’s biggest economy. London opened flat while Frankfurt gained. Shanghai declined, Tokyo advanced and Hong Kong was unchanged. Wall Street futures were little changed while...

