OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens open 2021 training camp on July 28 at the Under Armour Performance Center. 1. Which wide receivers will separate themselves from the pack?. The Ravens have at least eight players vying for perhaps six roster spots —. newly acquired Sammy Watkins, Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, James Proche, Deon Cain, and this year’s draft picks, With the Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace. Brown, Cain, Duvernay, and Bateman stood out in the offseason workouts. Watkins had an uneven performance to start the practices but finished strong. The Ravens need to upgrade a passing attack that ranked last in the NFL last season, and wide receivers need to play a bigger role in the offense.