Amagi, the global leader in SaaS for broadcast and streaming TV on the cloud, has announced a sequential growth of 18% in revenue in the quarter ending June 2021, amid strong global demand for CTV-led Free Ad Supported Streaming TV solutions. The company’s revenue in the quarter grew 110 per cent in comparison to that of the previous year. Amagi also witnessed a 19 per cent increase in customer acquisition Q-o-Q and 28 per cent increase in employees to keep pace with the business expansion. Ad impressions grew by 27 per cent.