Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

BP Follows Big Oil Peers by Increasing Buybacks and Dividend

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- BP (NYSE: BP ) Plc followed its Big Oil peers by increasing dividends and share buybacks as higher crude prices boosted profit. The oil majors -- with the notable exception of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM ). -- are raising returns as they express confidence that the worst of the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic is over. Their goal is to woo investors who are becoming increasingly wary about the future of the fossil fuels in a changing climate.

in.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Looney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Big Oil#Oil Company#Oil And Gas#Bp Rrb#Exxon Mobil Corp#Xom#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
Energy Industryrigzone.com

BofA Says Aramco Dividend Is Not Enough

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco’s annual dividend of $75 billion is already the world’s biggest, but the oil producer may have to raise it to follow peers, according to Bank of America. “A dividend increase is needed to stay competitive,” BofA analysts led by Karen Kostanian said in a research note,...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Exxon Mobil Plans To Bring Down Carbon Emissions To Zero By 2050

(RTTNews) - Oil and gas company Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) is reportedly planning to pledge to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050. According to reports, the discussions are taking place as the company is considering its future actions and plans. These deliberations are taking place two months after company shareholders replaced three directors with candidates that had been proposed by a new hedge fund. The hedge fund has been exerting pressure to improve returns and do more to become less carbon-dependent.
Energy IndustryFOXBusiness

Exxon considers pledging ‘net zero’ carbon by 2050

Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering a pledge to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would amount to a significant strategic shift by the oil company. In March 2020, Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods described ambitious carbon reduction targets...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

ING reports $2.5 billion pretax profit, plans dividends and buybacks

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ING Groep NV on Friday reported a better-than-expected quarterly pretax profit of 2.07 billion euros ($2.45 billion) and said it plans to resume paying dividends as it reversed some provisions for bad loans taken amid the coronavirus pandemic. Analysts had forecast a pretax profit at 1.62 billion euros...
Industryoilandgas360.com

Callon Petroleum’s Primexx acquisition sends its shares lower

HOUSTON (Bloomberg) –Callon Petroleum Co. failed to win over investors Wednesday after announcing its biggest-ever acquisition to bulk up in America’s most prolific shale patch. The Houston-based oil explorer agreed to buy closely held Primexx Energy Partners Ltd. for about $788 million in cash and stock, while separately agreeing to...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Guyana receives 15 bids from companies aiming to market govt crude

GEORGETOWN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Guyana received bids from 15 different companies aiming to market the government’s share of the crude produced off the South American country’s coast, according to Guyana’s National Procurement and Tender Board Administration website on Wednesday. The government re-launched the search last month after a previous...
Financial Reportstribuneledgernews.com

BP delivers dividend hike after rebounding to profit

London — BP has unveiled a dividend hike and more share buybacks, with plans for further hefty investor payouts after rising oil prices saw it swing to a half-year profit. The oil giant, formerly known as the British Petroleum Company, posted replacement cost profits of 5.7 billion dollars for the six months to June 30 against eye-watering losses of 18.3 billion.
Financial ReportsTelegraph

BP boosts dividend as it returns to profit

BP is rewarding investors with a higher dividend and more share buybacks as it swung to a half-year profit on rebounding oil prices. The FTSE 100 oil giant, a stalwart of pension pots, is increasing its quarterly payout by 4pc to 5.46 cents a share and plans a £1bn share buyback before November.
Stocksinvesting.com

BP Gains On Boost From Profits, Higher Dividend, Buyback

Investing.com – BP ADRs (NYSE:BP) were up 5.7% in premarket trading Tuesday as the company followed its European rivals by announcing a higher dividend and increasing its buyback program. The company made its announcements after returning to profit in the second quarter, beating expectations as a strong economic rebound across...
Marketscityindex.co.uk

Top UK Stocks to Watch: BP shares rise on higher dividend and new buyback

Top News: BP beats expectations and vows to increase investor returns. BP said it has increased its dividend and launching a new share buyback after beating expectations in the second quarter, as it vowed to keep growing shareholder distributions going forward. Revenue rose to $37.6 billion in the second quarter...
Financial ReportsShareCast

BP plans $1bn of buybacks per quarter as profit rebounds

BP said it expected to buy back about $1bn of shares each quarter and increase its dividend over the next five years as the oil company swung to a second-quarter profit. Underlying replacement cost profit was $2.8bn in the three months to the end of June compared with a $6.7bn loss a year earlier after oil prices rebounded. Profit was $2.6bn in the first quarter of 2021.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

BP Stock Pops on Earnings, Dividend Hike

BP plc (NYSE:BP) reported second-quarter earnings and this morning, shattering analysts' top- and bottom-line expectations. In addition, the U.K.-based petroleum producer announced it will buy back $1.4 billion of its own shares this quarter, and increase its dividend by 4% -- a total shareholder payout of around $6.13 billion. In response, BP stock is moving higher, last seen up 4.6% to trade at $25.18 this morning.
Financial Reportsjwnenergy.com

BP closes big oil earnings season with surprise dividend boost

BP plc followed its Big Oil peers by increasing dividends and share buybacks as higher crude prices boosted profit. The oil majors – with the notable exception of Exxon Mobil Corp. – are raising returns as they express confidence that the worst of the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic is over. Their goal is to woo investors who are becoming increasingly wary about the future of the fossil fuels in a changing climate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy