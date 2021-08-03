Cancel
Travel

Travel UK news - live: France looks likely to shed ‘amber plus’ status as amber watchlist scrapped

By Helen Coffey and Lamiat Sabin
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

France is likely to shed its special “amber plus” status and return to the the UK government’s amber list when the traffic light system for international travel is updated later this week, an expert has said.

Stalling Covid-19 case numbers and a lower infection rate should make it possible to remove France from the amber plus category, where it was placed last month, according to data analyst Tim White.

Were the predicted move to happen, fully vaccinated British adults who have had their second dose at least 14 days prior and those aged under 18 will no longer have to quarantine when returning from France, instead completing a pre-departure lateral flow test, plus the gold standard day two PCR test upon entry to the UK.

The government has also scrapped plans for an “amber watchlist” category of countries.

Ministers had been considering the new category for countries at risk of being moved from the amber to the red list under the traffic light system.

However, government sources confirmed last night that there would be “no amber watchlist”, following backlash from some Tory MPs, ministers and the travel industry.

Follow the latest travel news below:

