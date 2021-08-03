Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jack Grealish’s girlfriend Sasha says she received 200 death threats a day

By Ella Glover
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBeZ2_0bG32bGA00

An England football player’s girlfriend has spoken out about the “toxic” and “scary” abuse she received on social media .

Jack Grealish quickly became England’s poster boy in the Euro 2020 final and was not only the favourite for the most die-hard England fans.

With Tatler Magazine listing the Aston Villa player as one of the “hottest England players” at the Euros, it was clear this support was rooted in more than just his ability to play an exciting game of football.

However, the same support was not extended to the 25-year-old’s girlfriend, Sasha Attwood.

Ms Attwood, who met Grealish at sixteen, said social media is “toxic” and it is “really sad” that teenagers as young as 13 are growing up thinking it is OK to send abuse online.

In a video on her YouTube channel, she touched on some of the “nasty comments” and abuse she had received on social media, adding that she likes to keep details about her relationship private.

In the video, highlighted by The Sun newspaper , Ms Attwood said: “This whole thing since it’s come out has just shown me that people are literally so mean.

“Genuinely, I was receiving, like, 200 death threats a day. I’m not even exaggerating when I say that.

“So many messages, every single day, and I still get them now, all day every day: ‘I hope you die’, ‘I hope you get cancer and die’, ‘I hope your whole family die’, ‘I hope the next time when you’re in the car you crash it and die’, ‘I hope after Wembley you die’.

“I never realised how bad it actually was, and the scary thing is it’s young girls.

“I’d go on these girls’ accounts who have sent me stuff and they’re literally like 13, 14, and it’s so sad.

“I try and put it down to age, but then I think I was never like that at that age. I never sent a message like that.

“I just think it’s so toxic, social media, and it’s really sad that these generations are growing up thinking that it’s OK to say things like that.”

Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate has previously discussed the issue of hate messages and death threats directed towards individuals online.

Mr Ahmed said: “This culture of impunity for abuse exists because social media firms refuse to take decisive action and impose any real consequences on those who spew hatred on their platforms.

“A social media account isn’t a human right. Abusive users haven’t been de-platformed in the past because social media companies profit from abuse—and especially the controversy and debate it generates.”

The Sun has since launched an investigation regarding Ms Attwood’s comments. It said that TikTok confirmed it had removed comments highlighted by The Sun , and added that its community guidelines make clear this behaviour is not acceptable.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

205K+
Followers
97K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Ahmed
Person
Jack Grealish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#England#Uk#Tatler Magazine#Aston Villa#Sun#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguefootballtransfer.news

CONFIRMED: Manchester City sign Jack Grealish

Manchester City have completed the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, both clubs have confirmed. The England international was heavily linked with the Premier League champions for several months, and the stories intensified after the Euros. Villa were keen to keep hold of the 25-year-old attacking midfielder, CEO Christian...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

The Grealish Papers: My captain, my captain (No, he’s still here!)

As Jack Grealish’s exit from Aston Villa after nineteen years at the club was announced on Thursday, we will be publishing a number of articles from different perspectives as we look at the transfer and its implications on the club moving forward, which we’re playfully calling “The Grealish Papers”. Before...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Aston Villa chief executive makes Grealish release clause admission after £100m Man City deal

Christian Purslow has seen a talismanic presence lured away from the West Midlands, with a British record transfer pushed through. Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow has admitted that the club "hoped" a £100 million ($139m) release clause in Jack Grealish's contract would be enough to fend off any suitors, but Manchester City have flexed their financial muscles again to complete a British record transfer.
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

Man City and Jack Grealish have handed Liverpool yet another issue to deal with.

Man City and Jack Grealish have handed Liverpool yet another issue to deal with. Beyond Liverpool’s title chances, Manchester City’s record-breaking £100 million deal for Jack Grealish might have ramifications for the entire Premier League. At first look, adding to Pep Guardiola’s already formidable attacking ranks, which cost £260 million,...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Jack Grealish to star in Coronation Street?

Jack Grealish is reportedly set to join 'Coronation Street' after bosses heard that he was a huge fan of the ITV soap. Jack Grealish is reportedly being lined up for a cameo appearance in 'Coronation Street'. The ITV soap bosses are desperate to secure the 25-year-old England midfielder - who...
Premier League90min.com

Manchester City lodge £100m bid for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish

Manchester City's summer long pursuit of Jack Grealish appears to have intensified amid reports that a £100m offer has been tabled for the Aston Villa captain. Pep Guardiola is a known admirer of Grealish and has pinpointed the England international and Tottenham's Harry Kane as his main transfer targets this summer.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Decision imminent on Jack Grealish’s future

A decision on Jack Grealish‘s playing future will reportedly be made next week. The Mail reports Manchester City will offer £75million for the England midfielder, but the paper adds Aston Villa are holding out for a British record £100m for their captain. The Mirror, meanwhile, says the 25-year-old is due back from holidays in coming days and will decide next week where he will play in the new season.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Rio Ferdinand says Liverpool should make a sensational swoop for Manchester City target Jack Grealish... with Manchester United's attacking options 'ruling them out' of a potential move

Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool should attempt to hijack Manchester City's £100million pursuit of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish. The midfielder has been heavily linked with a big-money move to the Etihad this summer. As revealed by Sportsmail, City are set to make an opening bid of £75m but Villa are holding out for a British record fee of £100m.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

How does Jack Grealish compare to United’s summer moves?

With rumors elevating that Manchester City could truly smash their transfer record in order to bring in England winger Jack Grealish for £100 million, City may have made their first big move of the summer. With local rivals Manchester United sealing massive transfer deals for fellow Three Lions star Jadon...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Have Aston Villa become a better side without Jack Grealish?

There are times when it appears that clubs are in a contest to provide the most imaginative and memorable way to announce signings. Instead of getting Alexis Sanchez to play the piano – something that seemed all the more ill-advised when his Manchester United career proved a dismal failure – Aston Villa settled for an old-fashioned bolt out of the blue when they announced they had bought Danny Ings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy