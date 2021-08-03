Cancel
FINANCE THOUGHTS: SHOULD YOU EVER BORROW MONEY?

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: Midwife and Life – Finance Thoughts: Should You Ever Borrow Money? – Midwife and Life. Borrowing money is certainly not common, but you would be lying if you didn’t at least wince at the thought. It’s not common to ‘us’, we tend to believe that we don’t require the extra help in this way. And yet, circumstances may arise whereby you don’t really have a choice, you just need the additional financial cash flow to help you out of a poor situation. However, some of us tend to borrow too quickly. Until you have exhausted all your options, you shouldn’t borrow money, ever. So what are the other options that you have to use up, before going onto the next troublesome step? We shall explore these and hopefully, you can question yourself whether you have tried them genuinely or not.

