Navigating the waters as a new investor can be a little overwhelming, as there are some basic things you’ll need to learn. One skill you may want to master is how to read stock charts. These charts can offer a snapshot view of how a stock is performing at any given time. If you’re just getting started with investing in stocks, these charts may seem confusing at first glance. But understanding how to interpret them can help with determining which stocks to buy, based on your investment goals. Familiarizing yourself with the basics of stock charts can also help you make sense of stock trading lingo and jargon that might otherwise seem like a foreign language.