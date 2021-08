Shiv Sena MP Sawant refutes charges on party workers

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Tuesday refuted charges that Shiv Sena party workers vandalised the Adani signboard near Mumbai airport. Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "Airport's name is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport. They (Adani officials) wrote 'Adani Airport'. Have you bought it? Shivaji Maharaj is our country's pride. They have done the vandalism. 2-3 people don't follow laws and do vandalism."Shiv Sena workers reportedly damaged boards naming Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as Adani Airport on Monday.