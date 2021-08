Despite the return of eight starters off last year’s Auburn offense, the Tigers still have plenty of questions heading into the season under the direction of coordinator Mike Bobo. With Bryan Harsin looking to bring a more physical nature to the program in his first season along with bringing back the tight end as a featured part of the offense, the Tigers may do some things differently as they look to replace leading receivers Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove from 2020.