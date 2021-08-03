Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Leaseweb Global Acquires iWeb To Build Significant Market Share In Canada

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe acquisition will significantly expand Leaseweb’s presence in the North American region. Leaseweb Global, a leading hosting and cloud services company, today announced the acquisition of iWeb, one of Canada’s foremost providers of cloud hosting, server hosting & hosted solutions. The acquisition enables Leaseweb to build a significant market presence in Canada, which now becomes its third biggest international region by revenue, behind The Netherlands and U.S.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Iweb#Private Cloud#Global Network#North American#Inap#Isp#Dedicated Servers#Data Centre Location#Nobis Technology Group#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Netherlands
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Acquired by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

ACI Worldwide expands alliance with Microsoft to deliver payments solutions in the cloud

ACI Worldwide announced an expanded multi-year strategic alliance with Microsoft to deliver payments solutions in the cloud. The alliance will accelerate and expand ACI’s cloud payments offerings in Microsoft Azure as more financial institutions (FIs) embrace digital transformation. With global demand for SaaS-based payment offerings increasing, ACI and Microsoft will...
Businessaithority.com

SoftServe Opens New Office In Dubai

New office part of company’s Middle East go-to-market strategy, will support clients in retail, financial services, and energy sectors. SoftServe, a leading global digital authority and consulting company, has opened a new office in Dubai as part of its initiative to support the rapidly expanding user base in the Middle East.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Nsight, Inc. Expands Its Global Footprint to Gurugram, India

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Nsight, Inc., the leading global technology consulting firm that helps organizations orchestrate their Digital Transformation around business solutions in Customer Experience, CPQ, ERP, Robotic Process Automation, Big Data & Analytics, announced that this morning in Gurugram, India, they went live with their 7th business operations office globally and their 2nd in India. The office was inaugurated by Sumit Bhatia, Executive Director and Board Member at Nsight, Inc.
Businessaithority.com

UPSTACK Taps Nicholas Caruso as Head of Global Channels and Alliances

UPSTACK, a profitable, fast-growing platform that transforms the buying experience for businesses seeking cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, announced that global telecom and channel sales executive Nicholas Caruso has joined the company’s leadership team as Head of Global Channels and Alliances. In his new role, Caruso is charged with building...
Businessaithority.com

Appian Acquires Leading Process Mining Company

Appian announced the acquisition of Lana Labs, developer of the LANA Process Mining Platform. Lana is recognized for its expertise in complex enterprise processes, powerful AI and machine learning-driven process analysis, easy data integration, and ease-of-use. Lana customers spend less time consolidating data and more time discovering process inefficiencies. With...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Insight Engines Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Microsoft, Elasticsearch, Coveo, Lucidworks

Insight engines allow users to search, discover and analyze both structured and unstructured data. Employees and customers use these tools to quickly and easily find information and data, whether that be documents, content, or raw data. Insight engines use natural language processing and machine learning when querying to best provide results. Instead of writing SQL queries, or utilizing some other database language, users can search in natural language and receive similar results. These solutions learn what users are searching for to offer the most accurate search results. Furthermore, insight engines can connect to a variety of data sources, such as enterprise content management systems, big data processing and distribution tools, and databases, among many others. This allows for a central repository of all company information. All businesses and departments that are shifting to a data-driven culture can use insight engines. By implementing insight engines, companies do not need to rely as heavily on data analysts to provide specific insights and instead can use data teams to focus on more proactive initiatives. Moreover, insight engines may be used in conjunction with enterprise search software, business intelligence platforms, and text analysis software, among others.
Businessaithority.com

QuickFee And BlueSnap Announce Expansion Of Strategic Partnership

The latest integration enables the continued scaling of the QuickFee payments ecosystem. QuickFee, a leading payments solution partner for professional and commercial service providers in the U.S. and Australia, is pleased to announce an expansion of its strategic partnership with BlueSnap. BlueSnap is a global payments technology company offering a robust payment gateway for high-growth B2B and B2C businesses.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Digital Transformation In Banking Market is Booming Worldwide | Fiserv, IBM, Microsoft

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Digital Transformation In Banking Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Digital Transformation In Banking Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Digital Transformation In Banking Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Businessaithority.com

Matterport Appoints Head Of Product To Scale Global Platform

Preethy Vaidyanathan to lead product strategy and development for Matterport’s aggressive global expansion following public market debut. Matterport, Inc. the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, announced the appointment of Preethy Vaidyanathan as Head of Product to lead the company’s product strategy and development globally.
Financial Reportsaithority.com

6sense Announces 1H21 Record Business Momentum, Accelerating Revenue

114% YoY Growth Builds on Funding, Fuels Leadership of the RevTech Revolution. Denise Persson, CMO of Snowflake Joins 6sense Advisory Board. 6sense, the leading account-engagement platform for global enterprises, announced record revenue, customer and employee growth. Year-over-year, 6sense revenue has grown 114 percent, while its customer base and global workforce increased by 155 percent and 140 percent, respectively, fueling momentum heading into the second half of 2021.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Network Optimization Service Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants SolarWinds, Cisco, Huawei

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Network Optimization Service Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Network Optimization Service market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Gamblingaithority.com

Animoca Brands Invests In Sweet And The Gamification Of NFTs

Innovative NFT solution Sweet announces global leader in digital entertainment as a strategic investor in its A-2 funding round. Sweet, the broad-scale enterprise NFT solution taking a user-friendly, consumer-first, environmentally conscious approach to digital collectibles, today announced Animoca Brands, an influential force in gaming, as a strategic investor in the company’s A-2 funding round, valued at $110M pre-money. Animoca Brands’ investment allows Sweet to scale partnership opportunities across Asia, add personnel to their US-based corporate headquarters and manage enterprise partnerships with properties and teams across the NBA, NHL, F1 racing, Fortune 500 retail brands, quick-serve restaurants, and more.
Businessaithority.com

Mineral Launches Mineral Intelligence, Industry’s First-of-its-Kind Proactive HR & Compliance Engine

Mineral, the HR and compliance leader for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced the launch of Mineral Intelligence, the industry’s first-of-its-kind, real-time, proactive HR and compliance engine designed to help businesses stay ahead of the curve. Built for Mineral’s growing network of 500,000+ clients, Mineral Intelligence leverages company data with the most up-to-date guidance on local, state and federal employment laws curated by Mineral Experts to proactively recommend actions clients should take to stay compliant.
Businessaithority.com

Cornerstone OnDemand Enters Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Clearlake Capital Group in $5.2 Billion Transaction

Cornerstone Stockholders to Receive $57.50 Per Share in Cash. Vector Capital to Make Minority Investment at Closing. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., a global leader in talent management software, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., a leading private equity firm. Under the terms of the agreement, Clearlake will acquire the outstanding shares of Cornerstone common stock for $57.50 per share in cash. The transaction has an enterprise value of approximately $5.2 billion.
Softwareaithority.com

Pluralytics Launches Revolutionary SaaS Platform to Ensure Companies Connect with Values-Driven Stakeholders in the Wake of the Social and Political Events of 2020

Pluralytics, a natural language processing startup that is the first system using AI to match corporate language with customer values, announced that it is formally launching its ValuesFinder product and has raised over $1M in seed financing. The company also announced the following innovative, values-driven companies as enterprise customers in its Early Adopter Program: Speedway Motors, Nelnet Renewable Energy and two Fortune 500 companies. This product launch is timely as purpose-driven enterprises and all companies respond to the meteoric rise of the values-based consumer, investor and employee. Many companies are also rethinking how to communicate with values-driven stakeholders in the wake of the social and political events of 2020. Language choice directly affects how consumers connect with brands and products.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares dip as Delta variant threatens growth

HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Asian shares lost ground on Friday despite gains on Wall Street, as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus across the region heightened worries about its economic recovery. Uncertainty about Chinese policy has also left investors in Asia nervous, though this week...
Marketskitco.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares ride earnings to fresh high, dollar steady

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Global shares rode earnings to a record high on Wednesday, while the dollar and Treasury yields languished in the wait for U.S. employment data to provide clues to the pace of monetary tightening in the world's biggest economy. Strong corporate profits have eased concerns over...
Marketscommunitynewscorp.com

Global Legal Analytics Market expected to set up at significant rate in the coming years

Zion Market Research recently added a new report on “Global Legal Analytics Market expected to set up at significant rate in the coming years” in their database which includes the in-depth analysis and global forecast for the market. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants. By taking into consideration the spirited and quickly developing conditions in the Legal Analytics Market across the world, the Legal Analytics Market report present the modern marketing statistics that are imperative to verify the performance and thus, make prominent judgments for profitability and growth. Further, the research presents the prominent players in the market along with their details and facts such as contact details, sales, market share, and product specifications & pictures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy