Cerberus Acquires Leading High-Performance Computing And Edge Computing Solutions Provider Source Code

Pluralytics, a natural language processing startup that is the first system using AI to match corporate language with customer values, announced that it is formally launching its ValuesFinder product and has raised over $1M in seed financing. The company also announced the following innovative, values-driven companies as enterprise customers in its Early Adopter Program: Speedway Motors, Nelnet Renewable Energy and two Fortune 500 companies. This product launch is timely as purpose-driven enterprises and all companies respond to the meteoric rise of the values-based consumer, investor and employee. Many companies are also rethinking how to communicate with values-driven stakeholders in the wake of the social and political events of 2020. Language choice directly affects how consumers connect with brands and products.