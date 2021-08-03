Cancel
Cerberus Acquires Leading High-Performance Computing And Edge Computing Solutions Provider Source Code

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Cerberus Capital Management a global leader in alternative investing, announced that it has acquired Source Code Holdings (“Source Code” or the “Company”) from affiliates of JMC Capital Partners. Source Code will continue to be led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Arthur Ataie and its existing management team. Founded in...

aithority.com

Businessaithority.com

Bounteous Announces Strategic Investment From New Mountain Capital

Partnership to power expanded capabilities, service offerings, and geographic reach. Bounteous, a leading insights-driven digital experience consultancy, announced it has partnered with New Mountain Capital, a growth-oriented investment firm with over $30 billion in assets under management. The partnership will support strategic investments in talent, new service offerings, and the Co-Innovation enablement methods that Bounteous uses to drive clients’ digital transformation programs.
SoftwareSupply & Demand Chain Executive

How Quantum Computing Can Provide New Solutions to Old Problems

The last two years have taught the industry to expect the unexpected -- a blockage in the Suez Canal disrupted maritime shipping lanes, the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) completely changed consumer behavior, chip shortages in China rippled throughout multiple industries. And, that’s beyond the “usual” collection of tornadoes, droughts, regional conflicts, and other unfortunate events.
Softwareaithority.com

Vistex Announces Its Enterprise Cloud Application For The Media Industry, built On SAP Business Technology Platform

SAP Rights and Royalty Management by Vistex, cloud edition now part of SAP’s Industry Cloud Portfolio for the Media Industry. Vistex Inc. announced the availability of SAP Rights and Royalty Management by Vistex, cloud edition as part of SAP’s industry cloud for the media industry. The solution extends Intelligent ERP solutions from SAP and it is built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). The solution is an integral component of the Vistex cloud portfolio with the ability to effectively manage rights and royalties in the media and entertainment industry.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

ACI Worldwide expands alliance with Microsoft to deliver payments solutions in the cloud

ACI Worldwide announced an expanded multi-year strategic alliance with Microsoft to deliver payments solutions in the cloud. The alliance will accelerate and expand ACI’s cloud payments offerings in Microsoft Azure as more financial institutions (FIs) embrace digital transformation. With global demand for SaaS-based payment offerings increasing, ACI and Microsoft will...
Softwareaithority.com

Cisco Unveils Vidcast, An Asynchronous Video Solution, To Increase Productivity And Provide Flexibility In The Workday

Cisco announced Vidcast, an asynchronous video messaging solution, that gives users the freedom to maintain their own schedule while ensuring effective communication and collaboration continues across the whole team. Vidcast uses recorded, instantly sharable videos to reduce distractions and eliminate the need to align schedules across time zones, making space for uninterrupted workflow and more thoughtful communication. A waitlist for beta testing of Vidcast is currently open for signups.
Technologyaithority.com

Advantech to Exhibit State-of-the-Art Healthcare Products and Solutions at HIMSS21

Advantech a global leader of advanced IoT intelligence systems and embedded platforms announced its exhibition at the world-class Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) global health conference and exhibition, which will be held at the Venetian-Sands Expo Center, the Caesars Forum Conference Center and the Wynn in Las Vegas from Aug. 9 – 13, 2021.
Businessaithority.com

Teradata Cloud Momentum Continues With New, Enterprise-Scale Cloud Analytics Customers in First-Half 2021

Teradata’s fastest path to the cloud appeals to enterprises worldwide in a number of industries, including financial services, retail, manufacturing, transportation, telco, healthcare, and media and entertainment. Teradata, the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, announced strong adoption in the first half of 2021 of its Teradata Vantage...
Softwareaithority.com

Deltek Acquires ArchiSnapper, Expanding Its Offerings to Digitize and Optimize How Architects and Engineers Deliver Field Reports

Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced that it has acquired ArchiSnapper – a SaaS and mobile application uniquely designed to help architects and engineers automate field reports, easily create digital site inspection and improve collaboration. With this acquisition, Deltek continues to help architects and engineers make their businesses more efficient with concise, easy to use tools to manage their projects.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Low-code automation provider Appian acquires process mining specialist Lana Labs

Appian Inc., a major provider of software for automating business tasks in the enterprise, has acquired Berlin-based process mining technology provider Lana Labs GmbH. Appian announced the deal on Thursday. The acquisition comes in a time when the process mining segment is becoming a bigger focus both for enterprise software makers and tech investors.
Businessaithority.com

Omnicom’s Credera Launches Amazon Center of Excellence to Innovate and Transform the Digital Customer Experience

Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology, announced the launch of a new Amazon Center of Excellence to serve clients with innovative solutions at the intersection of digital transformation and digital customer experience. Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), which aligns...
Businessaithority.com

Aqualux Cleans Up With Infor

Business recognised as leading innovator with 4.5-month deployment of Infor CloudSuite Industrial reducing monthly overheads by 20%. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced that Aqualux Products Ltd., a designer and manufacturer of shower enclosures and related products, has deployed Infor CloudSuite Industrial as the enterprise resource planning (ERP) technology platform for its entire operation. Spanning all business processes, the solution is already delivering value, supporting a demerger from Aqualux’s former parent company and delivering substantial cost and efficiency savings, all while helping provide seamless business continuity and a platform for innovation.
Carsaithority.com

Arrival Co-Developing Its Automotive Open Data Platform With Microsoft

Arrival, the technology company creating electric vehicles (EVs) using its unique technologies, today announced it will be co-developing its digital fleet and vehicle capabilities for the automotive industry with Microsoft. This cloud-based approach using Microsoft Azure will enable advanced uses of telemetry, vehicle and fleet data management across vehicle fleets.
Businessaithority.com

Appian Acquires Leading Process Mining Company

Appian announced the acquisition of Lana Labs, developer of the LANA Process Mining Platform. Lana is recognized for its expertise in complex enterprise processes, powerful AI and machine learning-driven process analysis, easy data integration, and ease-of-use. Lana customers spend less time consolidating data and more time discovering process inefficiencies. With...
Softwareaithority.com

Pluralytics Launches Revolutionary SaaS Platform to Ensure Companies Connect with Values-Driven Stakeholders in the Wake of the Social and Political Events of 2020

Pluralytics, a natural language processing startup that is the first system using AI to match corporate language with customer values, announced that it is formally launching its ValuesFinder product and has raised over $1M in seed financing. The company also announced the following innovative, values-driven companies as enterprise customers in its Early Adopter Program: Speedway Motors, Nelnet Renewable Energy and two Fortune 500 companies. This product launch is timely as purpose-driven enterprises and all companies respond to the meteoric rise of the values-based consumer, investor and employee. Many companies are also rethinking how to communicate with values-driven stakeholders in the wake of the social and political events of 2020. Language choice directly affects how consumers connect with brands and products.
Businessdcvelocity.com

Peak Technologies acquires data-collection solutions provider DBK Concepts

Bar coding and data collection provider Peak Technologies has acquired mobile data-collection solutions firm DBK Concepts Inc (DBK), marking the 10th investment in the automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) space by Peak’s private equity owner, Sole Source Capital, LLC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Sole Source has supported Peak Technologies in three prior add-on acquisitions, including Optical Phusion Inc., Inovity Inc., and Bar Code Direct. Headquartered in Miami and founded in 1989, DBK provides end-to-end AIDC software solutions and repair services to U.S. companies. The company offers both new equipment sales and repair/refurbishment services to large, enterprise customers in the grocery, consumer, retail, and supply chain/logistics end markets. Peak Technologies supplies automated data collection solutions to Fortune 500 customers as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The acquisition of DBK gives Peak Technologies a robust in-house service and repair capability as well as expands its range of products, the company said.
Boston, MAaithority.com

MPE Partners and Plastic Components, Inc. Announce the Acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC

MPE Partners of Cleveland, OH and Boston, MA, along with portfolio company Plastic Components, Inc. (PCI) of Germantown, WI, announced the acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC of Clearfield, UT, a portfolio company of Sage Park, Inc. SMI is a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified injection molder offering a full suite of design, manufacturing, and value-added services to a diverse range of sectors, including medical, industrial, recreation, and consumer.
Businessaithority.com

Cornerstone OnDemand Enters Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Clearlake Capital Group in $5.2 Billion Transaction

Cornerstone Stockholders to Receive $57.50 Per Share in Cash. Vector Capital to Make Minority Investment at Closing. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., a global leader in talent management software, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., a leading private equity firm. Under the terms of the agreement, Clearlake will acquire the outstanding shares of Cornerstone common stock for $57.50 per share in cash. The transaction has an enterprise value of approximately $5.2 billion.
Businessaithority.com

UPSTACK Taps Nicholas Caruso as Head of Global Channels and Alliances

UPSTACK, a profitable, fast-growing platform that transforms the buying experience for businesses seeking cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, announced that global telecom and channel sales executive Nicholas Caruso has joined the company’s leadership team as Head of Global Channels and Alliances. In his new role, Caruso is charged with building...
Real Estateaithority.com

Alkymi Partners With Top Consulting Firms To Accelerate Digital Transformation For Investment Management, Commercial Real Estate And Insurance Customers

GCS Group, InfoGrate Inc. and Zen & Art sign on as first strategic partners to deliver segment-specific workflow automation solutions powered by Alkymi Patterns. Alkymi, the leader in data workflow automation, announced strategic partnerships with GCS Group, InfoGrate and Zen & Art to co-develop solutions for industry segments in financial services, real estate and insurance markets. These partners will lend their process expertise within each important business segment to build and offer ready-to-use Alkymi Patterns – delivered via Alkymi’s platform – to help their customers optimize their data-heavy processes.

