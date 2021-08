“If you believe in magic come along with me, we’ll dance until morning till there’s just you and me.” – The Lovin’ Spoonful, Do You Believe in Magic?. Believe it or not, there is a large subsection of Cubs fans that believe the team as it sits currently has a chance of going on a run and getting into the postseason. Though that would indeed be magical, it actually borders on delusion. The Cubs are 13 games out of first place, and 9.5 out of the second wild card with four teams to pass. Per FanGraphs, the Cubs have a 0.0% chance of getting into the playoffs. The good news is that their chances can only go up from there.