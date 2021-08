Central Michigan University announced Thursday that it will start a men’s golf program beginning in the 2022-23 season. With the addition of men’s golf, CMU will offer 17 sports program (11 women, six men) and now meets the NCAA Division I FBS sport sponsorship requirements after CMU was granted a waiver by the NCAA to drop below the minimum number of men’s sports the past two years. CMU eliminated its men’s indoor and outdoor track and field program last May – a decision that impacted 36 student-athletes and called for the elimination of two full-time assistant coaching positions.