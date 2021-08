Nelly Korda of the United States showed why she is No. 1 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. Korda played flawlessly until making a double-bogey 6 on the last hole but still carded a 9-under-par 62 to take a four-stroke lead over Emily Kristine Pederson and Nanna Koertz Madsen, both of Norway, and Aditi Ashok of India after two rounds of the 2020-21 Olympic Games Women’s Golf Tournament on the East Course at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan.