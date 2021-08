This year has been a strange one for the film world. The pandemic has continued to have a massive impact on the industry, and studios spent the early months of 2021 continuing to shuffle around the release schedule. Now, at long last, it seems like what's on the calendar is going to stay in place – and one of the best things about that is the fact that fans can now start getting really excited for the big titles set to come out in the fall. The downside is that there are a number of big titles set to come out that have yet to reveal a trailer for us to enjoy.