If you are a beginner photographer, you may wonder which gear is right for you. Are a single camera and lens enough, or do you need something more? In absence of proper guidance, you may end up getting unnecessary equipment that adds no value and just ends up being a burden. To help with a checklist of essentials for beginner photographers, today we have professional photographer Jessica Kobeissi. In this video, she takes you through the bare minimum of what you should have if you’re just getting started with photography: