U.S. FDA gives priority review to Roche’s Tecentriq lung cancer drug

Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, shares an overview of the molecular testing needed for non–small cell lung cancer and his preferences for testing. Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP: The field of lung cancer has changed dramatically over the last few years, with the focus on not just the typical mutations we were seeing a few years ago. The most common one, of course, is EGFR with exon 19 or exon 21 mutations or fusions. But there’s been a slew of other rarer ones, specifically NTRK, KRAS, RET, exon 14 skipping, and they have revolutionized the field because there are a lot of mutations that need to be tested for, No. 1. And secondarily, they respond very well to treatment. It changed the field in that it’s mandated that we as oncologists check everyone with almost full molecular panels. I use full next-generation sequencing panels.