U.S. FDA gives priority review to Roche’s Tecentriq lung cancer drug

Phramalive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) – The United States Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has granted a priority review for Roche’s (ROG.S) Tecentriq treatment for people suffering with early, non-small-cell lung cancer, the Swiss company said on Tuesday. The FDA is due to decide on approval by Dec. 1 for the...

