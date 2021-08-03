Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

The Unloved, Unusual, & Unknown— An Introduction to Reptiles, Amphibians, and Invertebrates with Jungle Bob: All Ages

longisland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Take a walk on the wild side with Jungle Bob as he brings the wonders of nature to life with a live animal show of some of the world’s ‘unloved, unusual and unknown’ creatures. Encounter snakes, lizards, turtles, crocodilians, frogs, toads, salamanders, tarantulas and more! Interact with these amazing creatures as we examine and discuss habitats, location, diets, defense mechanisms and more! Recommended for families.

events.longisland.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reptiles#Snake#Lizards#Weather#Adults
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Animalsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sea monsters and swimming holes

I spent some of the summer of 2001 fighting a sea monster alongside my closest friends — primarily my two brothers and four cousins. We engaged our foe with valor and cunning that is rarely seen in young boys. Hercules slayed the Hydra, Gandalf fought the Balrog, and St. George killed the dragon. We battled the Prehistoric Turtle Beast.
AnimalsWMI Central

Free Saturday program on reptiles, amphibians

Come on over to Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area on Saturday, July 31 at 6 p.m. for a free presentation about reptiles and amphibians. The program will be presented by employees and volunteers of the local Perfect Paws pet shop with the Forest Service. Learn more about the importance of...
Animalslaketravis.com

Online: Austin Reptile Shows

Get ready to laugh and learn with real, live snakes, lizards and turtles from around the world! This creepy crawly learning experience features a dozen wriggly reptiles to teach you and your kids about reptile diversity, adaptations, biology and conservation. Find out what these amazing animals eat, how they defend themselves and other fascinating facts.
Southampton, NYlongisland.com

Birding with Frank—Shorebirds at Shinnecock: Adults/Children 8+

"Summer is the best time to view some of the fifty or more species of shorebirds that comb the beaches, sand flats, and marshes of Long Island. On this walk, we will visit Shinnecock Bay in Southampton and focus on plovers, yellowlegs, oystercatchers, and sandpipers as they feed by wading in shallow waters.
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Live Here, Prepare for it to Be "Raining Cockroaches," Experts Say

Whether you notice them scurrying out from a dumpster behind a restaurant on your way home at night or find them in your own home, cockroaches are rarely, if ever, a welcome sight. Unfortunately for one area in the U.S., seeing cockroaches is about to become more than just an occasional occurrence. In fact, experts are warning residents of this locale to prepare for it to be "raining cockroaches" in the near future. Read on to discover if an influx of these unwanted pests could be headed your way.
AnimalsBBC

Bournemouth beach closed after 'large animal' spotted in sea

Beach-goers were evacuated from the sea after reports of a "large marine animal" in the water. Lifeguards instructed swimmers to leave the sea at Boscombe Beach in Bournemouth while they scanned the water on Wednesday. Visitors took to social media and said there had been a shark sighting. The RNLI...
ScienceIFLScience

Poop Reveals The Story Of Troubled Ancient Maya Population

The run-off of ancient human poop is helping to uncover the story of a Maya population in the lowland city of Itzan, present-day Guatemala. By taking a deep look at the organic contents that have seeped out of this poop, archeologists were able to discover how this civilization rose and fell in multiple waves, most likely mirroring the fluctuation of droughts and wet periods that swept the region.
WildlifePosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Dinosaur bones became griffins, volcanic eruptions were gods fighting – geomythology looks to ancient stories for hints of scientific truth

Everyone loves a good story, especially if it’s based on something true. Consider the Greek legend of the Titanomachy, in which the Olympian gods, led by Zeus, vanquish the previous generation of immortals, the Titans. As recounted by the Greek poet Hesiod, this conflict makes for a thrilling tale – and it may preserve kernels of truth.
Animalsnewsbrig.com

Dad talks down grizzly bear in nail-biting encounter

This dad puts Dr. Dolittle to shame. An Alaskan seaplane pilot demonstrated nerves of steel earlier this week after calmly convincing a massive grizzly bear not to attack him and his group of tourists. A video of the cool cucumber’s diplomatic defense methods currently boasts 11.4 million views on TikTok.
ScienceSmithonian

Hyenas Hoarded Thousands of Human, Animal Bones in Saudi Arabian Lava Tube

Archaeologists in northwestern Saudi Arabia have unearthed a massive collection of bones likely stockpiled by striped hyenas over the past 7,000 years. Found in the Umm Jirsan lava tube system—a sprawling network of tunnels formed by volcanic activity—the hundreds of thousands of bones belong to at least 14 kinds of animals, including cattle, caprids, horses, camels, rodents and even humans. The researchers’ findings are newly published in the journal Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences.
AnimalsNew Scientist

Why invertebrates should be included in animal welfare protections

FRANKLIN the cuttlefish considered the juicy prawn meat morsel in front of her. As mouth-watering as it looked, she resisted temptation and waited for her favourite meal to become available – live shrimp. Her self-control is impressive and comparable to what we see in chimpanzees and crows. Self-control is a...
Photographylongisland.com

Photos: Iconic Stargazer Sculpture in Tatters

For thirty years, millions of people have driven past the giant red Stargazer sculpture, known to many as the “gateway to the Hamptons.” Sitting at the edge of a sod farm on CR 111 in manorville, it is no understatement to say that the iconic sculpture has seen better days. Major portions of Stargazer are torn off and the surface is pitted and aged by vandalism and weathered by storms.
Lakeside, CAeastcountymagazine.org

lizards reptiles

July 25, 2021 (Lakeside) – If you see a large spotted lizard lumbering along in the Lakeside area, its owner asks you to call him. Joe Bishop posted on Facebook that he owns the monitor lizard, which is a pet that accidentally escaped. Sightings have been reported on Marilla, Creekford and West Hill, according to Bishop, who lives on Riverview.
Kidsepcan.com

Why play is essential for all ages

Play allows us to explore our creativity, enhance imagination, and deepen the connection we have with one another. In children it's especially vital to physical, cognitive and emotional growth. Through play, all of us get to experience engaging and interacting in the world differently. Although play looks different at every age, the goal stays the same - to create joy-filled moments that contribute to a positive, easeful life.
Antwerp, OHwestbendnews.net

Entertainment For All Ages at Day in the Park

Antwerp Chamber of Commerce Day in the Park is quickly approaching. It’s set for Saturday, August 14, 2021. This year there will be much excitement and entertainment for all ages. Both musical talents of Water 2 Wine as well as the a petting zoo from Scheumann Farms. At the main...
Vermont StateBoston Globe

An outdoor concert series in Vermont, art that explores the unknown, and a tumbler for all temps

Bring a lawn chair or blanket to Okemo Resort on Friday nights throughout August and enjoy live music by local bands. The free Jackson Gore Summer Music Series runs 6-9 p.m. starting Aug. 6 with a concert by Beatles tribute band Studio Two, which will perform songs from the period leading up to the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band era. The lawn concerts also include Cold Chocolate (Aug. 13), an Americana band that fuses folk, funk, and bluegrass; Deadgrass (Aug. 20), which offers a Jerry Garcia-influenced string band adventure; and Myra Flynn (Aug. 27), a half-Irish and half-African American singer-songwriter who performs her own indie/soul music. The performances take place in the courtyard at Okemo’s Jackson Gore Inn or, in case of rain, nearby under cover. The grounds open to concertgoers at 5 p.m. www.okemo.com.
Marshall County, ALadvertisergleam.com

Home & Garden - Cycling a benefit to all ages

Cycling in the South can almost be a year-round activity. It is also an activity that has significant health benefits for those looking to hop on a bike for exercise. Riding a bicycle is a low-impact exercise that’s easy on weight-bearing joints such as hips, knees and feet. Those recovering from an injury may also turn to cycling. It can be a great way to start adding activity back into a routine without adding stress to the injury that running or lifting weights might do.

Comments / 0

Community Policy