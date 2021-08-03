The Unloved, Unusual, & Unknown— An Introduction to Reptiles, Amphibians, and Invertebrates with Jungle Bob: All Ages
"Take a walk on the wild side with Jungle Bob as he brings the wonders of nature to life with a live animal show of some of the world’s ‘unloved, unusual and unknown’ creatures. Encounter snakes, lizards, turtles, crocodilians, frogs, toads, salamanders, tarantulas and more! Interact with these amazing creatures as we examine and discuss habitats, location, diets, defense mechanisms and more! Recommended for families.events.longisland.com
