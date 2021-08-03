110 in the Shade: Fun, games and failures: the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Why, the little girl asked, is it called the 2020 Olympics? Daddy, she says, everyone knows this is 2021. Ah, the pandemic. We’re playing catch-up. American sprinters were playing catch-up over the weekend. The Jamaican women dominated in the 100 meters taking first, second and third. We were looking forward to Sha’Carri Richardson of the ever changing hair color and wickedly long nails to set the pace. Unfortunately, she tested positive for doping smoke. She didn’t deny using weed, so we didn’t get to see her run against the Jamaicans. More so, I wanted to see her anchor the 4 x 100 meters relay and burn up the track for the Americans.