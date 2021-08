Madison Bumgarner pitched seven strong innings to beat his former teammates for the first time as the Arizona Diamondbacks notched a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Bumgarner (6-6) gave up one run, six hits and one walk and struck out four while facing the Giants for the second time since departing as a free agent after the 2019 season. He took the loss in a start in San Francisco last September.