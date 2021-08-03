Judge denies Mollie Tibbetts convicted killer's motion for new trial

Joseph Ligon is America's 'longest juvenile lifer,' having spent close to seven decades behind bars. He was jailed at the age of 15 before being released at the age of 83 from Pennsylvania prison for his role in a string of robberies and assaults. Ligon was with five other teenagers and the group knifed eight men, with two of them dying in the assault. Ligon is now opening about his years in jail and how he longed for freedom. "I've never been alone, but I am a loner. I prefer to be alone as much as I possibly can. Being in prison, I've been in a single cell all this time, from the time of my arrest all the way up until my release," said Ligon, reported BBC. "That helps people like me, who want to be alone — I was the type of person."