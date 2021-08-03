Snell, Padres to take on Manaea, Athletics

Snell (5-4) earned the win Tuesday against the Athletics after tossing five innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and three walks while fanning six. Snell has been very inconsistent this season and interspersed some particularly poor outings among his strong performances, but Tuesday's effort certainly qualified under the latter category. Snell has posted four starts with one or fewer runs allowed over his last seven appearances, but he has given up at least four runs in each of the remaining three in that span, including two starts in which he gave up seven runs. Despite the success against Oakland, it remains difficult to trust him due to those inconsistencies, which are reflected in the 5.24 ERA he'll carry into his next start.