Snell, Padres to take on Manaea, Athletics

FOX Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINE: Athletics -190, Padres +158; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and San Diego will square off on Tuesday. The Athletics are 30-24 on their home turf. Oakland is averaging 4.1 RBIs per game this season. Matt Olson leads the team with 70 total runs batted in. The Padres...

MLBgaslampball.com

San Diego Padres vs. Oakland Athletics series preview

The San Diego Padres are happy to see the month of July go by because it wasn't a month to hang their hat on. San Diego finished with an 11-14 record and saw their MVP, Fernando Tatis Jr., hit the Injured List once again with a partially dislocated left shoulder. Chris Paddack also landed on the IL with an oblique strain which he suffered during his between-start bullpen session. The Padres front office didn't acquire any starting pitching before the trade deadline and saw Ryan Weathers and Yu Darvish struggle on the mound over the weekend.
MLBwcn247.com

Manaea 9 Ks, Chapman homers for A's in 10-4 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sean Manaea took a perfect game into the sixth inning and Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer to carry the Oakland Athletics to a 10-4 win against the San Diego Padres. Manaea kept the Padres off the basepaths until he walked former Athletics player Jurickson Profar with one out in the sixth. Pinch-hitter Eric Hosmer then lofted a a bloop single to shallow center to end Manaea’s bid for a second career no-hitter. The left-hander no-hit the Boston Red Sox on April 21, 2018. Manaea struck out nine.
MLBarcamax.com

A's bats back up stellar start by Manaea vs. Padres to snap losing skid

The A’s needed a streak-stopping performance Wednesday afternoon, and Sean Manaea delivered that and more. Manaea retired the first 16 San Diego batters of the game and was backed up by the A’s best offensive output in more than a month in a 10-4 win to snap a four-game losing skid. He lost his perfect game and no-hit bid with one out in the sixth inning but still struck out nine and blanked the powerful Padres lineup for six innings.
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres Game Thread 7/28/21: Athletics @ Padres

Let’s see if the Padres can clinch this two-game series against the A’s. That’d be a nice way to celebrate hump day, if you ask me. Your top three for today will be Adam Frazier, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Manny Machado while Tommy Pham bats cleanup. Tretn Grisham gets the day off so Jurickson Profar gets the nid in center field. Austin Nola will catch for Snell, as well.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Tommy Pham: Takes seat Friday

Pham isn't starting Friday against the Rockies. Pham will get a breather after he went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs, a walk and a strikeout Thursday. Adam Frazier will shift to left field while Eric Hosmer enters the lineup at first base.
MLBeastcountymagazine.org

ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES REBOUND OVER ATHLETICS TO TAKE 7-4 WIN

July 27, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres are back home and as much as they love the National League, they were ready to take a break from it for two days and welcome the Athletics for a short two-game series. James Kaprielian started tonight’s game one for Oakland against Chris Paddack.
MLBnumberfire.com

Victor Caratini sitting for Padres against Athletics

San Diego Padres catcher Victor Caratini is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's interleague game against left-hander Sean Manaea and the Oakland Athletics. Austin Nola is catching for Blake Snell and hitting seventh while Caratini sits. numberFire’s models project Nola for 6.0 FanDuel points and he has a...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres notes: Command still escaping Snell as playoff pressure mounts

A.J. Preller has until 1 p.m. Friday to bolster the Padres’ slumping rotation. Of course, the Padres’ general manager already spent a great deal of prospect capital on three arms over the offseason. The Padres’ playoffs hopes are tied to Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove as much as anyone added ahead of the trade deadline.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Sean Manaea sharp again; A's offense erupts against Padres

SAN DIEGO — Elements of a baseball team can work out of step. The past month for the A’s has illustrated it. Their offense has struggled to back some pitching gems. In other games, opposing lineups erased their early leads. In a 10-4 win Wednesday, the A’s operated in enviable harmony.
MLBthedallasnews.net

Sean Manaea fires six strong innings as A's rout Padres

Sean Manaea retired the first 16 batters he faced and Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer as the visiting Oakland A's routed the San Diego Padres 10-4 Wednesday afternoon. Oakland halted a four-game losing streak and gained a split of the two-game interleague series. Through five innings, Manaea (8-6) had...
MLBMLB

Taking stock of Padres' Deadline options

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres didn't get Joey Gallo, and now they won’t get Max Scherzer either, it seems. The Nationals' ace appears to be headed to the Dodgers in a blockbuster that also includes shortstop Trea Turner, though neither club has confirmed the deal. That's two of San Diego's...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Takes seat versus lefty

Hosmer is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The Padres' recent addition of Adam Frazier may not result in Hosmer losing out on steady work against right-handed pitching, but the lefty-hitting first baseman should find himself on the bench regularly versus lefties like Oakland's Sean Manaea, who is on the bump for the series finale. Jake Cronenworth will bump over from second base to cover first base in place of Hosmer, whom the Padres could be eager to move ahead of Friday's trade deadline if they can find a team willing to cover a portion of the money remaining on his eight-year, $144 million contact. That could be a tough task, given that Hosmer's .707 OPS is the second-lowest mark among the 25 qualified first basemen in MLB this season.
MLBSacramento Bee

Musgrove scheduled to start for Padres at Athletics

San Diego Padres (62-47, third in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (60-48, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (7-7, 3.02 ERA, .96 WHIP, 134 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (9-8, 4.08 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -105, Padres -115; over/under is 8...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Snell roughed up, Padres lose game, lose out on Gallo

Sean Manaea is a good pitcher. In vivid green and gray living color, he further illustrated for the Padres on Wednesday that is what they need. The Padres made an improvement to their offense by acquiring second baseman Adam Frazier on Sunday. They continued until Wednesday to try to add right fielder Joey Gallo, who was traded instead to the New York Yankees.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Earns win while fanning six

Snell (5-4) earned the win Tuesday against the Athletics after tossing five innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and three walks while fanning six. Snell has been very inconsistent this season and interspersed some particularly poor outings among his strong performances, but Tuesday's effort certainly qualified under the latter category. Snell has posted four starts with one or fewer runs allowed over his last seven appearances, but he has given up at least four runs in each of the remaining three in that span, including two starts in which he gave up seven runs. Despite the success against Oakland, it remains difficult to trust him due to those inconsistencies, which are reflected in the 5.24 ERA he'll carry into his next start.
MLBMLB

With Snell's woes, will Padres add a starter?

SAN DIEGO -- Suffice it to say, the Padres didn't enter the 2021 season thinking they'd reach the Trade Deadline in such dire need of starting pitching. Blake Snell was roughed up for seven runs across four innings on Wednesday afternoon as the A's rolled to a 10-4 victory and a split of their two-game series at Petco Park this week. Snell was outpitched by Oakland left-hander Sean Manaea, who carried a perfect game into the sixth inning.
MLBNew York Post

Padres vs. A’s prediction: Bet on Blake Snell in this one

Olympic quiz: The Norwegian women’s handball team was slapped with fines after wearing shorts or improper clothing instead of bikinis. Question: Why must women’s beach volleyball and handball players wear bikinis? The questions get harder as we go along. “I’m going to focus on my well-being. … take it one...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Helping hands get the assist as Snell, Padres beat A’s

OAKLAND — Get “that dog.” Get in the zone. Get out of your own way. Those were Blake Snell’s notes as he assessed yet another uninspiring start last week at Petco Park. Of course, a little help from his friends never hurt. Tommy Pham hit his fifth leadoff homer of...
MLBnumberfire.com

Eric Hosmer hitting fifth for Padres against Athletics

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday night's game against left-hander Sean Manaea and the Oakland Athletics. Hosmer is playing first base and hitting fifth after being held out of the previous lineup. Jake Cronenworth is shifting to second base Tuesday and up to the second spot in the order. Adam Frazier is out of the lineup.

