Tylor Megill (1-0, 2.04) vs. Jesus Luzardo (2-4, 6.87) Sunday was an ugly day for the Mets. Marcus Stroman started off strong, but towards the end of his outing, things started to unravel. Then the bullpen further fell apart, all while the offense stayed ice cold as New York ended up losing 7-1. The Phillies won and gained a game on the Mets, but the Braves thankfully lost. As if that wasn’t already enough, the Mets and Kumar Rocker failed to reach a deal. Just not a good day in Mets land.