USD tattoo is really important to former Coyote All-American Chris Nilsen

By Mark Ovenden
dakotanewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former South Dakota Coyote All-American Chris Nilsen jumps for the golf tomorrow morning at 5:20 our time. And as he told us on The Olympic Zone, he’s be proud sporting his USD Coyote tattoo on his shoulder. Nilsen says, ”Yeah and I think that was...

Combat SportsHuffingtonPost

U.S. Wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt Was Seconds From Olympic Final. Then This Happened.

First-time Olympian Sarah Hildebrandt was moments from advancing to the gold-medal match in women’s 50-kilogram freestyle wrestling on Friday. Leading China’s Sun Yanan by 2 points with about 12 seconds left, USA’s Hildebrandt stepped out of bounds, giving a point to her opponent. The clock continued to tick away, with Hildebrandt clinging to a 7-6 lead.
Vermillion, SDKELOLAND TV

Silver medalist Chris Nilsen receives Olympic homecoming in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Friday brought a celebration in Vermillion to welcome home Olympic silver medalist and University of South Dakota graduate Chris Nilsen. But Nilsen didn’t anticipate this homecoming. “I was never expecting this many people nor the outcome and everybody being so loud and excited for me,” Nilsen...
Sportsdakotanewsnow.com

Olympian Chris Nilsen describes what it’s like to nail a jump

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Chris Nilsen is in Tokyo where he will compete in the Ploe Vault prelims on Saturday. The former USD Coyote won the gold medal at the Olympic trials, so he goes into the game with plenty of confidence. So I asked Chris, what does it feel like when you really nail a jump?
SportsSioux City Journal

Chris Nilsen develops into U.S. Olympic pole vaulter

VERMILLION, S.D. — Derek Miles first met Chris Nilsen on a home recruiting visit as a junior, and marveled at the size he was as a high school junior. Nilsen was about 6-foot-4, 185 pounds as a Kansas City-area prep athlete, and of course, the University of South Dakota grad has grown in the about six years since his first meeting with Miles.
Sportskelo.com

USD’s Nilsen advances to Olympic finals

TOKYO, JAPAN (KELO.com) — South Dakota alumnus Chris Nilsen advanced to the final of the pole vault at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The finals are scheduled for Tuesday, August 3. A 2020 graduate of the University of South Dakota, Nilsen makes his Olympic debut in Tokyo. As a collegian at...
Sportsdakotanewsnow.com

Derek Miles talks about Chris Nilsen’s potential

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I’m even getting kind of anxious for Chris Nilsen because Saturday is when it all starts for him at the Olympics in Tokyo. The former Coyote won the Olympic trials for Team USA and certainly enters the games as one of the favorites to win. His coach, 3-time Olympian Derek Miles is with him in Tokyo and knows that Chris has a chance to get a medal for sure. He calls him a beast when talking about his athletic ability...
Sportsgoyotes.com

Nilsen represents USD, USA at Tokyo Olympics

South Dakota alumnus Chris Nilsen takes to the sport's largest stage at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics held July 23 through Aug. 8. Nilsen represents Team USA in the pole vault, competing in qualifying on Saturday morning inside the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. The top-12 men advance to the final held Tuesday evening in Japan.
Vermillion, SDdakotanewsnow.com

MAN OF GREAT TASTE: Chris Nilsen Found Side Passion For Coffee While At USD

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Clearing high bars with his pole vault came naturally to Chris Nilsen when he first arrived at USD. “He’d always been pushed a little bit towards working out all the time, going to camps and things like that, and that’s why he had never had a job before. So when he came in I had low expectations!” Cafe Brule Co-Owner Monica Iverson says.
SportsPosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

USD Alum Chris Nilsen Gets Chance at Gold Medal

We are already cheering for Team USA to get as many gold medals as possible, but back in South Dakota, we are cheering for one athlete a little bit more than any other. University of South Dakota alum Chris Nilsen is a pole vaulting phenom and has catapulted himself onto the world stage at the Olympics in Toyoko.
Sportsdakotanewsnow.com

Chris Nilsen receives warm welcome back to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Community members gathered on the University of South Dakota campus Friday afternoon to welcome back Chris Nilsen following his Olympic silver medal performance on the pole vault. “You never really realize how many people are supporting you from other places that you don’t...
Kansas City, MOJanesville Gazette

Vahe Gregorian: How vaulter Chris Nilsen went from ‘he’s going to hurt himself bad’ to silver in Tokyo

Chris Nilsen was an accidental pole vaulter, and, really, in more ways than one. For starters, he inadvertently became acquainted with the event by process of elimination and fluke: Looking to stay in shape for soccer as a freshman at Park Hill High School in Kansas City, he checked out track and field knowing only that he didn’t want to run far and wasn’t strong enough to throw anything.
Swimming & Surfingdakotanewsnow.com

USD Alum Chris Nilsen Qualifies For Olympic Pole Vault Finals

TOKYO, JAPAN (Dakota News Now) - Former South Dakota Coyote Chris Nilsen will compete for a medal in the finals of the 2020 Olympic Pole Vault competition. During qualifying on Friday night (Saturday morning in Tokyo) Nilsen was one of 11 men to clear 5.75 meters (18 feet, 10 and a quarter inches) to clinch his spot in Tuesday’s finals. Nilsen passed his opening height and then cleared all three bars without a miss, one of just two vaulters with a perfect round.
Sportsfox4kc.com

Park Hill pole vaulter Chris Nilsen wins silver in Tokyo

TOKYO — Park Hill pole vaulter Chris Nilsen went toe-to-toe with Sweden’s Armand Duplantis to make the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After both competitors successfully cleared 5.97 meters, Nilsen was unable to vault over 6.02 meters and won the silver medal. The 23-year-old who attended the University of...
Sportssiouxlandproud.com

USD grad Nilsen wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former University of South Dakota standout will be heading home with an Olympic medal. University of South Dakota graduate Chris Nilsen has won a silver medal in the pole vault at the Tokyo Olympics. According to the University of South Dakota Track and Field...
Vermillion, SDdakotanewsnow.com

Vermillion residents proud of Chris Nilsen winning silver in Tokyo

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former University of South Dakota pole vaulter Chris Nilsen won the Olympic silver medal in men’s pole vault in Tokyo on Tuesday. Nilson has called Vermillion home since 2016. While he is celebrating his silver medal over in Japan, those who know him in the small South Dakota town, are excited about his accomplishments.
Swimming & Surfingdakotanewsnow.com

USD’s Chris Nilsen has found a new way to relax before he vaults

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former South Dakota Coyote pole vaulter Chris Nilsen is anxiously awaiting his chance to compete in the Olympics. There’s certainly more pressure in a sport when you’re out there all by yourself. And when you’re one of the favorites in the pole vault, or whatever your event is...that adds pressure. Chris has jumped all over the world. But he still has to deal with nerves... So how does he do it? What does he do to calm himself down? ”Scream, I literally scream before I vault. Which is a very new thing. It just came about this indoor season because I went to this one meet and it was my first meet over in Europe and I jumped 18-4 and I was really mad about it. I asked my coach Derek what’s wrong and he said you just don’t look like you’re very intense at all. It looks like you’re just strolling through the park smelling the roses. He said hype yourself up, yell, get mad. I don’t care just make yourself better. And the very next meet I screamed before I vaulted because I was feeling nervous and I jumped a personal best indoors,” says the Olympian.

