USD tattoo is really important to former Coyote All-American Chris Nilsen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former South Dakota Coyote pole vaulter Chris Nilsen is anxiously awaiting his chance to compete in the Olympics. There’s certainly more pressure in a sport when you’re out there all by yourself. And when you’re one of the favorites in the pole vault, or whatever your event is...that adds pressure. Chris has jumped all over the world. But he still has to deal with nerves... So how does he do it? What does he do to calm himself down? ”Scream, I literally scream before I vault. Which is a very new thing. It just came about this indoor season because I went to this one meet and it was my first meet over in Europe and I jumped 18-4 and I was really mad about it. I asked my coach Derek what’s wrong and he said you just don’t look like you’re very intense at all. It looks like you’re just strolling through the park smelling the roses. He said hype yourself up, yell, get mad. I don’t care just make yourself better. And the very next meet I screamed before I vaulted because I was feeling nervous and I jumped a personal best indoors,” says the Olympian.