Marin County Health Officer Issues Order for the Wearing of Face Coverings in Workplaces and Public Settings Starting Tuesday, August 3rd

On July 27, 2021, CDC updated guidance for fully vaccinated people given new evidence on the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant. CDC recommends that fully vaccinated persons wear a mask in public indoor settings. It also now recommends that fully vaccinated persons get tested after close contact with infected persons. On July 28, 2021 California Department of Public Health (CDPH) aligned its Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings with the CDC and recommends universal masking in public indoor settings statewide. CDC and CDPH also endorsed that fully vaccinated people at higher risk for COVID-19 infection, as well as unvaccinated and not fully vaccinated persons consider wearing a mask in non-public indoor settings. Household transmission and small gatherings are major drivers of COVID-19 transmission in Marin County.