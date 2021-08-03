Cancel
NBA Free Agency: Pistons, Cory Joseph agree on two-year, $10 million deal

By Sean Corp
Detroit Bad Boys
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCory Joseph is returning to the Detroit Pistons on a reduced deal that will see him serve as a point guard to help guide and mentor young ball handlers for the next two seasons. Joseph and the Pistons came to an agreement on a two-year $10 million deal, according to...

