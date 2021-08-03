Michigan athletes have strong showing in first half of Olympics

The Olympic games are halfway done and several Michigan athletes are heading home with medals. The swimming and diving program, which had produced 71 medals heading into this year’s games, continued to be a force in the pool. Maggie MacNeil, who made headlines with her gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly last week, continued to add to her hardware. The Canada native took bronze in the 4×100-meter medley relay and silver in the 4×100-meter freestyle relay. MacNeil is the first Wolverine varsity swimmer to earn three medals at one Olympics. She will be returning as a senior this fall.