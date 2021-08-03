Cancel
Google’s Pixel 6 series will be available in these 8 countries

By Kishan Vyas
xda-developers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle’s new Pixel phones are confirmed to be launching this fall. Yesterday, Google gave us the first official look at the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and even shared some of their key details. The Pixel 6 series represents Google’s best attempt yet at creating a true flagship that goes head to head against Apple’s iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S series beyond the camera department. Google is building up a lot of hype around these phones, and we’ll find out whether it’s worth it or not in due time. But based on what Google has revealed so far, both phones look quite promising, featuring high refresh rate displays, Google’s in-house Tensor SoC, capable cameras, and a lot of AI magic.

Related
Cell Phonesxda-developers

How to Unroot your Android phone

Do you want to root your Android smartphone so you can unleash the true power of your device? Thankfully, the process isn’t as difficult as you may think. But what happens when things change and you find you just don’t use root applications as much as you thought you would? If you’re in a situation like this, unrooting your phone actually makes sense. In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to unroot any Android device.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the nutshell

Google's unprecedentedly early Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro announcement served a double purpose - to preempt the rumor mill, and to tell people to hold off on their phone purchase. After all, it was done just days before the announcement of Samsung's second half flagships, and weeks before Apple takes the stage to unveil the iPhone 13 series.
Cell PhonesWPRI

Best Samsung Galaxy phones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Samsung is one of the most popular and innovative electronics manufacturers in the world, so it’s no wonder that the Samsung Galaxy is continuously rated as the best smartphone on the market. With its powerful Android operating system, high-tech camera...
Cell Phones9to5Google

Google shrinks in US smartphone market ahead of Pixel 6’s ‘reboot’ while OnePlus grows over 400%

The US smartphone market is dominated by names like Apple and Samsung, but others such as Google and OnePlus have been trying to make a meaningful impact in it for years now. As we near the Pixel 6 and its “soft reboot” of Google’s lineup, new stats on the US smartphone market in the first half of 2021 show that Google is actively losing market share while OnePlus is seeing a surge in popularity.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Samsung One UI 4.0 (Android 12) update release date range leaked

The date for the Samsung Galaxy One UI Beta program for One UI 4 was leaked this week. In what appears to have been an accidental posting, a Samsung official revealed that the Galaxy S21 series “One UI 4 Beta” was “coming soon!” It’s expected now that users will find the Android 12 beta in the form of the One UI 4 beta at the tail end of September, or early October.
ElectronicsPhandroid

Nothing Ear (1) vs Google Pixel Buds A-Series: Which should you buy?

Earlier today, Nothing announced its first product with the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds. These offer a unique take on a truly wireless headphone market that is already pretty saturated as it is. Priced at $99, the Ear (1) promise to change the game, as Carl Pei’s new venture gets underway with its first consumer product. But there’s another set of $99 earbuds that are positioned directly against Nothing’s earbuds, and that’s the Google Pixel Buds A-Series.
Cell PhonesT3.com

Samsung's Android Auto bug still hasn't been officially fixed but some users seem happy

More Android Auto news has just landed — and it’s more confusing info for Samsung Galaxy S21 owners. A rolling fix promised in Samsung's July update (but delayed until September) to remedy a widespread bug affecting Android Auto and the Galaxy S21 may now still address the issue, as was initially planned in the July update. That's according to various users who've reported having some success in resolving their Galaxy/Android Auto misery.
Cell PhonesHot Hardware

Pichai: 2022 Pixel Lineup Is The Payoff For Google's Deep Tech Investments

Google over the past several years has struck a balance between its various services and offering consumer hardware designs, the latter of which has been increasingly expanding (in part through acquisitions). So what does the future hold? Alphabet (Google's parent company) CEO Sundar Pichai made some interesting comments about the company's hardware play, and specifically how it relates to its Pixel lineup.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G move one big step closer to extinction

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Even with LG out of the picture, Google was unable to keep up with OnePlus, Motorola, and Nokia's growth rate in addition to Apple and Samsung in the US smartphone market during the first six months of 2021, which obviously reflects very poorly on the search giant's rookie 5G-enabled efforts.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Samsung Galaxy A52s design and colors revealed in new leaked renders

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A52 5G and A52 4G in March. Nearly five months later, the South Korean smartphone giant is gearing up to add a new model to the lineup in the Galaxy A52s. The phone has been making rounds in various leaks over the past couple of weeks and recently got certified by FCC, hinting at an imminent launch. Now some newly leaked renders have given us a closer look at the phone’s design.
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

Pixel 6 to show off Google's 'deep technology investments'

In Alphabet's Q2 2021 earnings call, Google CEO Sundar Pichai talked briefly about Android 12, long-term strategy and the company's hardware investments. There was even a mention of the Pixel 6. Android 12 is a major push for Google in terms of personalization, AI and even privacy. The Pixel 6...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Google's Pixel 6 Will Boast 'Tensor' SoC Built for ML and AI

Google today announced that it designed a custom system on a chip (SoC) to improve the machine learning and artificial intelligence performance of its next smartphones. The new chip, which the company dubbed Tensor, is set to debut in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro "later this fall" alongside the Android 12 operating system.

