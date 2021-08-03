Google’s Pixel 6 series will be available in these 8 countries

Google’s new Pixel phones are confirmed to be launching this fall. Yesterday, Google gave us the first official look at the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and even shared some of their key details. The Pixel 6 series represents Google’s best attempt yet at creating a true flagship that goes head to head against Apple’s iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S series beyond the camera department. Google is building up a lot of hype around these phones, and we’ll find out whether it’s worth it or not in due time. But based on what Google has revealed so far, both phones look quite promising, featuring high refresh rate displays, Google’s in-house Tensor SoC, capable cameras, and a lot of AI magic.