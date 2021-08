This story was originally published by Canada’s National Observer and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Every day, about 160 tractor-trailers full of plastic waste cross the border between Canada and the United States, with about half going in each direction. They are a key link in a scrap plastic trade worth $18.8 million, but few details exist about what happens to these shipments on either side of the border—it is unclear if they are recycled, dumped in a landfill, sent overseas, or burned as fuel.