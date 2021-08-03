Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame to honor Class of 2021, 2020 and one from 2019
School officials and sponsor Hood Dental Care recently announced the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021. This year’s class, along with the Class of 2020, will be enshrined jointly on Sept. 9 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. Induction of the Class of 2020 was postponed last year due to the pandemic. Tickets for the banquet will be on sale to the public at the school office starting Aug. 12.www.theadvocate.com
