Lucky Generals co-founder Andy Nairn on how luck can improve your creativity
Having cut his teeth on advertising by working at agencies on both sides of the Atlantic, Andy rolled the dice and set up his own agency with friends Helen Calcraft and Danny Brooke-Taylor. Named after Napoleon's famous quote "just bring me your lucky generals", the agency has more than lived up to its name by securing work with Amazon, Virgin Atlantic, Yorkshire Tea and many more. And out of the last six years, Lucky Generals has been shortlisted for Agency of the Year five times.www.creativeboom.com
