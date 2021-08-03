Lucky Generals co-founder Andy Nairn on how luck can improve your creativity

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Working from home made you feel unmotivated? Here are three ways to solve your productivity problems. Working from home can be difficult for some of us. For too many people, home isn’t a safe place, a quiet place, or somewhere they want to spend all their days. The recent pandemic might have been the final nail in the coffin for many bricks and mortar offices, but things were always headed that way. Without coronavirus, the satellite office concept has been around since the 80s.