Ascension library offers back-to-school resource workshop
Are you looking for ways to help your students with the new school year?. On Saturday, Aug. 14, Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales will be conducting two workshops focusing on free online library resources that are perfect for homework help and curriculum planning, a news release said. These workshops — for parents, caretakers and educators — will provide step-by-step introductions to numerous resources that teach math, English, science, history and test preparation.www.theadvocate.com
