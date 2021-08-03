Cancel
Combat Sports

Sena Irie wins Japan’s first ever Olympic gold medal for women’s boxing

By Emma Steen
Time Out Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan’s Sena Irie has won the women’s featherweight boxing gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on August 3. Japan has only ever won three gold medals in Olympic boxing. The first was won by Takao Sakurai during the 1964 Tokyo Games, while the second belongs to Ryota Murata, the middleweight boxing champion in the London 2012 Olympics. This means that 20-year-old Irie is the first Japanese woman to have ever won a gold medal in the sport.

