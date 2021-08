The King of the Wing event makes its way to Kentucky Motor Speedway in Whitesville tonight. The sprint cars will be almost guaranteed to set a track record at KMS for lap speed, and will be the fastest cars to ever run in track history at KMS. Gates open at 2:00 pm, and admission is only $15. It’ll be a full night of racing at Kentucky Motor Speedway. Save your ticket, and get $5 off admission for this upcoming Sunday at KMS!! Below is a full schedule of events: