Shopify Now Lets Creators Sell NFTs Directly On Their Storefronts
Photo 211575929 © Media Whalestock | Dreamstime.com. There’s all this talk about non-fungible tokens (NFTs) moving into the mainstream, what with numerous exclusive digital artworks going off the market for millions of dollars. Now, Shopify is actually setting this dream into motion by allowing merchants to sell NFTs directly on their storefronts, so customers can easily purchase them from their websites.designtaxi.com
