Shopify Now Lets Creators Sell NFTs Directly On Their Storefronts

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto 211575929 © Media Whalestock | Dreamstime.com. There’s all this talk about non-fungible tokens (NFTs) moving into the mainstream, what with numerous exclusive digital artworks going off the market for millions of dollars. Now, Shopify is actually setting this dream into motion by allowing merchants to sell NFTs directly on their storefronts, so customers can easily purchase them from their websites.

