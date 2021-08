Read any literature or attend any business start-up course in recent years, and one thing you are almost guaranteed to hear is social media. We hear it is essential and that we should have a solid social media presence. What these guides often lack is a precise guide on how we should use them? What to post? Which network to post it on? Do we need to have accounts on every platform, or do we pick and choose? This article will examine what each social networking platform can do for us and when we should use it. Follow the advice given in this guide, and we can avoid wasted time setting up accounts and posting statuses that will bring us extraordinarily little.