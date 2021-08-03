All the Fashion Details from The Bachelorette Season 17 Hometown Dates

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Season 17 of The Bachelorette is heading into the home stretch. Katie Thurston is down to her final three suitors, Greg Grippo, Blake Moynes, and Justin Glaze. However, instead of bringing Katie to their hometowns, the guys brought their hometowns to Katie at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa in New Mexico, due to pandemic-related precautions. Of course, the truly interesting part of these pseudo-hometown dates are the contestants' family members. What will...