Matt Damon Clarifies He Never Personally Used the "F-Slur" Following Controversial Remarks

imdb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Damon is setting the record straight about his use of the "f-slur for a homosexual." On Sunday, Aug. 1, the Stillwater actor shocked his fans and fellow Hollywood colleagues after he told The Sunday Times about how he recently retired the use of a derogatory term commonly aimed at members of the LGBTQ+ community. The 50-year-old star recalled uttering the offensive term "months ago" while making a joke in front of his children. But one of his four daughters, whom he didn't specifically name, wrote him a treatise about "how that word is dangerous" to use. After becoming a hot topic, Matt...

Matt Damon
MoviesComicBook

Matt Damon Reveals How Much Money He Lost Turning Down Avatar Role

Matt Damon may have become a household name with the Jason Bourne franchise, that is after winning an Oscar for Good Will Hunting and playing the titular soldier in Saving Private Ryan, but he also almost starred in one of the biggest movies of all time. Speaking at the Cannes film festival after the premiere of his new movies Stillwater, Damon revealed that he turned down the movie and that when he did it he turned down the biggest paycheck of his life. “I was offered a little movie called Avatar, James Cameron offered me 10% of it,” Damon said. “I will go down in history… you will never meet an actor who turned down more money.”
CelebritiesExtra

Matt Damon Jokes About His Humble Beginnings with Ben Affleck

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Matt Damon as he promoted his new film “Stillwater.”. Twenty-three years after winning an Oscar for “Good Will Hunting,” Damon is getting some Oscar buzz for his new role! Matt and his bestie Ben Affleck were struggling actors when they struck Oscar gold for their work on “Good Will Hunting.” Of their humble beginnings, he joked that Ben crashing on his apartment couch “made us work so hard on the screenplay. We had to get out of that apartment.”
Moviesenergy941.com

Matt Damon Turned Down Over $280 Million Movie Role

Matt Damon revealed he turned down a major role that promised a huge payday. During the Cannes Film Festival, Damon revealed he was asked to star in Avatar. James Cameron’s magical film garnered $2.8 in box office sales worldwide and the director offered Damon the role of “Jack” and 10 percent of the revenue which would’ve given him a $280 million paycheck.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Matt Damon Shares Great Story About Clint Eastwood’s Legendary Love For Filming Only One Take For Scenes In His Movies

Matt Damon has worked with an incredible amount of great directors throughout his career, between Ridley Scott, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Steven Soderbergh. He must have a ton of amazing stories in his back pocket for movie geeks like us to fall head over heels for. As the actor currently stars in his latest film, Stillwater, he shared a great story about his time working with Clint Eastwood on 2009’s Invictus.
TV & VideosVariety

Variety’s ‘The Take’: New ‘Jeopardy’ Host Causes Social Media Stir, as Matt Damon and DaBaby Come Under Fire

Controversies rocked Hollywood this week, as Oscar winner Matt Damon apologizes for an F-slur, and rapper DaBaby faces severe fallout for demeaning and false comments about the LGBTQ community. Meanwhile, “The Bachelor” makes progress towards more diversity, and so do the Grammys. COVID-19 cases continue to spike, but “Suicide Squad” is here, in hopes of a big box office turn during the pandemic’s tough time in the movie biz. And news of the “Jeopardy!” host frontrunner creates an absolute social media firestorm.
Celebritieswsgw.com

Matt Damon criticized for saying he used to use a homophobic slur

Actor Matt Damon is facing backlash for admitting that he used a homophobic slur until his daughter convinced him to stop “months ago.” In an interview with the Sunday Times, the 50-year-old said he stopped using the word after his daughter taught him about its harmful connotations. “The word that...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Matt Damon Admits He Only Stopped Using ‘The F-Slur’ Some ‘Months Ago’ After His Daughters Taught Him Not To

Matt Damon just confessed that he only stopped using a certain homophobic slur some months ago. For some odd reason, the 50-year-old actor served up this information in a new interview with the Sunday Times, in which he primarily discussed the ever-changing landscape of Hollywood and his media failures over the years. In the chat, Damon explained that he recently retired the use of what he called “the f-slur for a homosexual” after one of his daughters slammed him for using the hateful language at the dinner table. But that’s not all….
Celebritiesactionnewsnow.com

Matt Damon credits his daughter for ending his use of the 'f-slur'

Thankfully, Matt Damon has a daughter who can school him on what's become taboo. The "Stillwater" star admitted he just recently stopped using a homophobic slur because he's learned about "changes in modern masculinity." "The word that my daughter calls the 'f-slur for a homosexual' was commonly used when I...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Matt Damon Insists He Never Used The Homophobic F-Word

Matt Damon says he didn’t need to retire the homophobic f-word after all … because he says he never used it in the first place. The actor just tried to dig out from under an interview, where he was quoted as saying he only recently stopped using the f-word after his own daughter checked him hard.
Celebritiesthecut.com

Matt Damon Says He Still Used ‘the F-Slur’ Up Until Some ‘Months Ago’

You know what they say: You can take the Masshole out of Boston, but you can’t take the Boston out of the Masshole. In an interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Times today, 50-year-old, Harvard-educated, Academy Award winner Matt Damon admitted that he only recently retired use of what he calls “the f-slur for a homosexual” from his personal lexicon. Not only that, but it took a “very long” treatise written by his daughter for him to realize why maybe he shouldn’t be tossing it around. He said, “I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!’ She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Billy Eichner hits out at Matt Damon for saying he used ‘f-slur for homosexual’ until recently

Billy Eichner has hit out at Matt Damon after the actor said he recently stopped using a homophobic slur once his daughter told him not to. The actor faced criticised for revealing that he used the “f-slur for a homosexual” just “months ago” while at home, which then caused his daughter to write “a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous”.

