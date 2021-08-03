Matt Damon Clarifies He Never Personally Used the "F-Slur" Following Controversial Remarks

You know what they say: You can take the Masshole out of Boston, but you can’t take the Boston out of the Masshole. In an interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Times today, 50-year-old, Harvard-educated, Academy Award winner Matt Damon admitted that he only recently retired use of what he calls “the f-slur for a homosexual” from his personal lexicon. Not only that, but it took a “very long” treatise written by his daughter for him to realize why maybe he shouldn’t be tossing it around. He said, “I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!’ She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”