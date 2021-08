Jeymes Samuel’s outlaw western will receive its world premiere at the festival in October. This year’s BFI London Film Festival looks set to be one of the most exciting yet. South Bank and the West End are back in action following 2020’s virtual edition, and the festival will continue expanding its reach to all corners of the UK with a host of screenings and events taking place at partner cinemas and on BFI Player. We’ll be bringing you full details of the programme in due course, but today the festival organisers have revealed the Opening Night Gala – and it looks like an absolute cracker.