Princess Eugenie's Mom Sarah Ferguson Defends "Fabulous" Jack Brooksbank After Controversial Photos

Yes, indeed, Fergie’s in the news again. This time, though, it isn’t the usual gruesome PR catastrophe, but because she’s got a rather sweet book out – literally a Mills & Boon historical novel. And yes, she’s trading on her name: it’s a sub-Jane Austen mash-up with a titian-haired, insecure, aristocratic heroine, and the clumsy self-references fall long and hard on the reader. But at least no members of the royal family were harmed in the production of Her Heart for a Compass. So there’s no toe-sucking, Jeffrey Epstein-style house parties where the Duke of York is definitely not present, or indeed much sex of any kind. It’s as chaste as a night out at the Pizza Express, Woking.