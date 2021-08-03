Cancel
Fortnite update 17.30 patch notes: Ariana Grande, Grab-Itron, Abduction event

Cover picture for the articleFortnite update 17.30 is here and it’s introducing some exciting new content, including the Ariana Grande Rift Tour concert and skin, the new Grab-Itron weapon, and more. Epic Games have been churning out new Fortnite patches in recent weeks. The previous one added a new weapon among other things. It’s a great way to keep things fresh for players now that the game has entered its twilight years.

