Fortnite update 17.30 patch notes: Ariana Grande, Grab-Itron, Abduction event

The Thank U, Next singer was set to perform a concert this Friday before the Fortnite season 7 live event. Fortnite has played host to numerous concerts in Creative Mode, but the Ariana Grande concert will be the biggest performance in Fortnite since the Travis Scott concert for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. The Astronomical event was one of the most memorable Fortnite live events ever, and if that’s anything, Ariana Grande’s concert will be one for all ages too.