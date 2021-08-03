Cancel
The Valdez Horses AKA Chino [Special Edition]

By Austin Trunick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Valdez Horses (1973) isn’t the sort of Charles Bronson movie many would expect. It’s technically a spaghetti western, yes, and that beautiful, painted cover does depict a sour-looking Charlie holding a rifle. No, this isn’t Bronson on a revenge-fueled warpath (although, there is a little bit of revenge.) Is this Bronson as a strong, silent loner that local ruffians know better than to mess with? Well, kind of—minus the loner part, as he takes in a runaway kid in the movie’s first few minutes. How about Charles Bronson as a reluctant father figure, peaceful horse trader, and the unlikely love interest of the local land baron’s upper-class sister? Now, that’s the Bronson we get in The Valdez Horses.

