Tracking Lewis and Clark | Get Out of Town

In 1803, the United States negotiated the Louisiana Purchase. We paid $15 million to France and obtained territory that about doubled the size of the country. Amazingly, the price equated to about five cents an acre. Thomas Jefferson was president at the time. He wasn’t sure he was allowed under the Constitution to negotiate the purchase, but the short version is a great deal is a great deal, and he went ahead. The Senate eventually supported him and the treaty was signed. You could make a strong argument that the Louisiana Purchase was when the U.S. first became a significant world power. There was opposition at the time — some thought we were paying for a useless desert. (Interestingly, France’s reverses in Haiti, caused by the slave revolution led by Toussaint L’Ouverture, caused France’s willingness to sell: Napoleon needed the money for his imperial designs.)