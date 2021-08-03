Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Senate

Tracking Lewis and Clark | Get Out of Town

By DOUG MCCORMICK
Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1803, the United States negotiated the Louisiana Purchase. We paid $15 million to France and obtained territory that about doubled the size of the country. Amazingly, the price equated to about five cents an acre. Thomas Jefferson was president at the time. He wasn’t sure he was allowed under the Constitution to negotiate the purchase, but the short version is a great deal is a great deal, and he went ahead. The Senate eventually supported him and the treaty was signed. You could make a strong argument that the Louisiana Purchase was when the U.S. first became a significant world power. There was opposition at the time — some thought we were paying for a useless desert. (Interestingly, France’s reverses in Haiti, caused by the slave revolution led by Toussaint L’Ouverture, caused France’s willingness to sell: Napoleon needed the money for his imperial designs.)

gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Burns
Person
Sacagawea
Person
Zebulon Pike
Person
Thomas Jefferson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Bridges#Missouri River#The Louisiana Purchase#British#Americans#Great Falls#Clark Interpretive Center#The Air Force#Air Force Space Command
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Mandan, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

Lewis & Clark Riverboat Grounded Temporarily

I saw this beautiful boat just Sunday as I was headed towards Mandan. The sun was beaming down on the river while Lewis & Clark sat docked. I thought of the joy that this boat has brought so many people throughout the years - I wondered how soon it would be until I took my first voyage.
VandalismPosted by
BET

Portland Statue Of Enslaved Member Of Lewis And Clark Expedition Found Vandalized

A Portland Park statue of an enslaved Black member of the Lewis and Clark expedition has been vandalized for the second time. Inside Edition reports that the statue of York in Portland’s Mt. Tabor Park was found toppled, with the bust torn from its pedestal. The statue, which was vandalized at night, was discovered after a visitor notified a park maintenance worker on Wednesday morning (July 28).
Whitehall, MTbozemanmagazine.com

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park to host ‘Bat Week’ events

WHITEHALL – Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park’s Bat Week begins Sunday, Aug. 8, kicking off a variety of daily events and speakers celebrating bats. Bat Week has been an annual event at the Caverns for 12 years, and park staff are looking forward to to sharing their passion and knowledge with visitors each night from Aug. 8 through 14.
Politicstheroanokestar.com

August Kegley Lecture to Cover Lewis & Clark Trail

Peggy Crosson, President, Virginia Lewis and Clark Legacy Trail, will take the audience through the Trail Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. in the theater at the Historical Society of Western Virginia on Shenandoah Avenue NE Roanoke. In 2013, Crosson received the Ruth Anderson McCulloch Historic Preservation Award from the...
TravelDevils Lake Daily Journal

Lewis & Clark State Park unveils new master plan

North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department continues to keep up with changing visitor needs and industry trends through master planning processes. This process provides an opportunity for stakeholders, park users and park managers to provide input and guidance to future development of state park properties. This week the Lewis & Clark State Park master plan was signed by Andrea Travnicek, Director of the North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department. This plan will set the course for the next ten years of park development, and potential improvements and advancements at Lewis & Clark State Park.
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

City solicits offers for Lewis-Clark-Sacagawea statue

The city of Charlottesville is soliciting offers from entities interested in acquiring the recently removed statue of Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and Shoshone interpreter Sacagawea. The statue, titled “Their First View of the Pacific,” was created by Charles Keck. The sculpture is designed to sit atop a pink granite pedestal...
Animalsgingrich360.com

Ellis the Elephant Series

All seven books in this Ellis the Elephant series are autographed by Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich. Take a guided tour through American history with Ellis the Elephant. Sweet Land of Liberty takes children on an entertaining and educational journey to introduce and explain the greatness of America. Traveling through time, Ellis partakes in the pivotal moments that have shaped our nation’s unique history and character. Authored by Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich and illustrated by Susan Arciero, Sweet Land of Liberty will delight young and old alike through the charming adventures of Ellis the Elephant and the story of why America is an exceptional nation.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs weather: Smoky air could aggravate breathing Thursday

Hazy skies are expected in Colorado Springs Thursday as smoke from out-of-state fires surge across Colorado, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said. The smoke is expected to worsen air quality and people with respiratory issues are encouraged or reduce time outside, the agency said. Temperatures are expected to reach...
Colorado StateGazette

Anticipated trail project underway in Colorado Springs

Construction is underway on an anticipated and contentious trail network in one of Colorado Springs' most popular parks. The city expects to close Daniels Pass Trail this month while a replacement is being finished on the slopes of North Cheyenne Cañon Park, starting from a new parking lot and trailhead along the preserve's main road. The closure will mark the end of what has been a long-cherished downhill ride for mountain bikers.
Missouri Stategladstonedispatch.com

Missouri horticulturalist says time to celebrate watermelons

Mark Twain wrote that one who has tasted watermelon “knows what the angels eat.”. “Aptly named, watermelon is 92% water,” said University of Missouri Extension horticulturist David Trinklein. It is part of the gourd family, which also includes cucumber, squash, pumpkin and muskmelon, according to a press release. The tough,...
Colorado Springs, COGazette

LETTERS: Harmful effects of wolves; end the unfair practices

There has been a lot of news in the media lately concerning the reintroduction of the gray wolf to Colorado. The reintroduction was placed on last November’s ballot and funded mostly by out of state environmentalists who helped pass the proposition by a very narrow 0.9% margin. These environmentalists wish to portray the gray wolf as an endangered species that needs to be repopulated in our state. They also downplay the deleterious consequences of such actions. Nothing can be further from the truth.
Books & Literaturepsychologytoday.com

Fragile Brilliance: The Troubled Life of Herman Melville

Herman Melville's life was characterized by periods of euphoria, grandiosity, and remarkable energy, alternating with deep depression. Against the backdrop of depression after the death of his brother, Herman Melville summoned a boundless drive to write. It has been said that Herman Melville's rewriting of "Moby Dick" was carried out...
Entertainmentwdnonline.com

Will Rogers sparkles from Portrait Gallery

—Will Rogers (1879-1935) Washington’s National Portrait Gallery exhibit honoring America’s master of all media and the world’s hearts, “One Life: Will Rogers” got pandemic-whacked. But nothing could stop Will from sharing his wit and wisdom. The exhibit is curtains up online through Jan. 30 in English (https://npg.si.edu/exhibition/one-life-will-rogers) and Spanish (https://npg.si.edu/es/exhibition/una-vida-will-rogers),...
Portland, ORlclark.edu

Welcome to Lewis & Clark, Class of 2025!

Our students come from a variety of backgrounds, and each one of them helps make our community wonderful. As the school year is about to begin, we asked six incoming new students to tell us their stories and why they chose Lewis & Clark. Adin Dajdzic (he/him) Hometown:. Tuzla, Bosnia...
Mandan, NDPosted by
Hot 97-5

Lewis & Clark Riverboat Grounded Temporarily

I saw this beautiful boat just Sunday as I was headed towards Mandan. The sun was beaming down on the river while Lewis & Clark sat docked. I thought of the joy that this boat has brought so many people throughout the years - I wondered how soon it would be until I took my first voyage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy